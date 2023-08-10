BUENOS AIRES – Fernando Tosto says he doesn't agree with everything that Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei says or wants to do.

But two years ago amid Argentina’s hard-hitting financial crisis, Milei emerged as a candidate, presenting an economic vision to fix the country's deep-seated financial troubles so convincingly that Tosto, an administrator handling the data-entry for Eleman, an electromechanics business in the capital, was inspired to study economics at the University of Buenos Aires.

Milei’s bid to strive for fiscal balance by reducing the printing of money, lowering public spending and reducing the size of the state and imposing cuts to politician’s pensions caught Tosto’s attention.

Now Tosto considers Milei, an economist-turned-politician, the best option to lead Argentina, as it grapples with 115 percent inflation and a poverty rate running at 40 percent.

He does vehemently disagree with Milei regarding his proposal to freely carry guns in Argentina like in parts of the United States. Tosto describes it as potential “chaos” and is fearful it could increase homicides nationwide over simple things like road traffic incidents between drivers.

A resident of Buenos Aires province, Tosto says the economic crisis has increased the sense of insecurity on the streets of Tres de Febrero, his neighbourhood, which has been struggling due to a lack of investment by the politicians to deploy police to the area.

In Tosto’s case he says Milei's proposed cuts couldn't impact as he doesn't receive any state subsidy while tax cuts could generate more opportunities to hire workers, arguing he is in favour of lowering public spending.

“He (Milei) came to show something new – fresh, to the politics that we were not experiencing in the previous years,” says Tosto.

“You can't live here anymore,” Tosto tells TRT World, referencing the country’s economic situation. “It's unavoidable that a change would appear.”

Now he says he will vote for Milei in Argentina’s primary on August 13 and presidential election later in October this year.

While Milei’s vision largely touches upon the country’s economic woes, his rhetoric on tackling crime is equally shrill.

“He is someone who convinces you when he speaks. You see him as someone who is a serious contender,” Tosto says, convinced that Milei will steer Argentina to economic salvation.

Tosto believes alongside improvements to healthcare Milei’s economic vision will entail hard working Argentines can be afforded “a better quality of life, (with) more security.”

According to Pablo Villarreal, a researcher at “Laboratory of Studies on Democracy and Authoritarianism” at Argentina's National University of General San Martín, “Milei is not perceived in society as a representative of the economic elite, but rather as a politician who "speaks to the workers".

Perceived as pro-worker politician by lower-working class Argentines, Villareal says Milei is seen as a figure closer to former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, describing him as "kind of popular liberal right"- capable of capturing a lot of votes both from the right-wing alliance Juntos por el Cambio, and from the Peronist coalition Frente de Todos, which could boost his campaign prospects.

In recent years Milei, emerged on television programmes, discussing economic matters, gaining prominence for his theatrical televised takedowns of Argentina’s so-called political elite or “caste”.

“From there he (has) defended the most extreme form of economic liberalism, with a strong criticism of state intervention, public spending and the redistributive intervention of the state that went ‘against individual freedom’,” Villareal tells TRT World.

He adds that in Argentina social exhaustion regarding economics and politics has driven “a type of anti-politics that leads to the desire for something new.”

Milei, a flamboyant politician who dons a leather jacket and idolises the Rolling Stones, began as a goalkeeper at a professional Football Club, ‘Chacarita Juniors,’ before pivoting towards the Austrian school of economics and becoming a university professor. He also happens to be offering a radically different economic solution – Milei is strongly pro-market to the point of potentially liberalising organ sales. Nevertheless among working class sectors, local reports suggest he is gaining traction unlike previous liberals among those that would have traditionally voted for the ruling Peronist coalition living in informal and low socioeconomic neighbourhoods.

In 2021, Milei became a lawmaker and leader of the Liberty Advances coalition, positioning himself as an “outsider economist,” explains Maria Susana Martins, a researcher at the Journalism and Social Communication Faculty at La Plata's National University.

In doing so, Milei has pushed his brand of anti-establishment discourse, denouncing Argentina’s political establishment and being vocal about his fight against socialism. He’s also against abortion and favours private gun ownership.

Amid a spiralling economy and the loss of purchasing power in Argentina, Milei promises wholesale economic reforms — from slashing taxes, cutting public spending to dollarising the economy. Part of his outlandish economic vision entails “blowing up” the Central Bank, claiming it is allegedly set up to steal citizen’s money and to benefit Argentina’s “political caste”.

One issue with Milei’s form of speech, Villareal warns, is that it can lead “to direct violent action against politicians,” noting the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner that occurred in September 2022.

A social phenomenon

Nevertheless, Milei’s voice has secured a growing online following.

Tosto says he first found out about the presidential candidate on social media after his friend shared some of Milei’s online posts with him a few years back.

“In my case, I usually get more information through social networks than television,” he says, acknowledging some scepticism of Argentina’s polarising media.

After some time watching Milei, the 28-year-old says he got drawn in by the politician’s confident manner and policies discussed in his videos.

Some analysts have drawn a comparison of Milei’s digital campaign strategy to the likes of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and former US president Donald Trump.