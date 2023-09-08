In a world where solidarity can be preconditional; small, anonymous ‘pay it forward’ acts fly under the radar, yet they bridge a crucial gap in societal support. It’s these small altruistic acts that makes the world go around.

In Türkiye, steeped in Ottoman traditions, altruism finds a fascinating gateway through ‘simit on the hook’.

Here, I have tried to track down the various ways in which ordinary citizens use simit as a vehicle for their acts of everyday altruism. But before that, let’s see how it works.

Simit on the Hook

First, a customer visits a bakery or street vendor to buy a simit – a traditional Turkish pastry covered with sesame seeds – and requests to pay for an extra simit or more, without specifying who the recipient would be. Then the baker or vendor sets aside and keeps track of them.

Someone in need, who may not have the means to purchase food at that moment, can later visit the bakery and enquire if there are any simits on the hook available. They can then receive a simit that has already been paid for by a previous donor.

As a perfect example of empathy, kindness and solidarity, simit on the hook allows individuals in distress to receive a warm meal in a discreet and respectful manner.

There are many more ways in which the spirit of 'pay it forward' generosity is manifested across Türkiye, encompassing various goods and services, including food, coffee, books, clothing and more.

The age-old Ottoman legacy of solidarity continues to shine in modern Türkiye, with numerous bakeries and street vendors upholding this noble practice uninterrupted.

Extending kindness

“My family and I have been involved in this for about 11 years now. Some people come here and leave a few simits suspended, but even on days they don't, we provide for the people who can’t afford, as much as we can,” Demir says.

“We particularly strive to assist the elderly and the students,” she adds.

Demir says that the daily number of simits that are on the hook varies, ranging from 10 to 50. “We have some permanent, weekly customers. For instance, there was an elderly, homeless man to whom we used to provide five or six simits a day."

"I truly believe that offering essential food items as charity, such as simit and bread, is a precious act,” she says.

Similar example of this tradition, only this time, it’s the breads that are suspended, comes from Uskudar too.

“The practice of ‘bread on the hook’ is a remarkably beautiful thing. Some of our visitors come two or three times a day. As a result, we have come to know many of them personally,” says Mukhamedova.

She says that especially on Fridays, a surplus of bread – perhaps over 200 loaves – is often left hanging, because it’s the religious holiday for Muslims. “Some people even leave as many as 30 or 50 loaves at once. While the numbers may fall on other days, we never turn anyone away, even if it means operating at a loss,” she adds.

“I believe that by extending kindness to others, we benefit not only them but also ourselves. I genuinely hope these kinds of acts of solidarity can reach everyone,” she adds.

Rooted in Islam

In Türkiye, social support is a unifying force that transcends all socio-cultural differences. In a culture founded in community, solidarity and generosity, one can observe similar practices almost everyday.

As Prophet Muhammad put it: “He is not a believer whose stomach is filled, while the neighbour to his side goes hungry.”