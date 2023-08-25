WORLD
Swedish police silence man protesting Quran desecration
"Momika insults the Quran. He insults us. When we respond, the police immediately warn us not to raise our voice," Kais Tunisia says after Swedish police warned him as he protested Quran desecration.
Plainclothes police tried to silence Kais Tunisia (left), who was shouting behind the security strip, opposing the Iraqi-born atheist extremist's burning of the Quran in front of a mosque. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2023

Plainclothes police have attempted to silence a man who was protesting against Iraqi-born extremist Salwan Momika's desecration of the Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Police intervened as Kais Tunisia was loudly responding to the extremist's words while burning the Muslim holy book in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

Tunisia defended his response, saying it was freedom of expression.

"Momika insults the Quran. He insults us. When we respond, the police immediately warn us not to raise our voice," Tunisia told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Stressing that the attitude of the police surprised him, he said, "They brought the provocateur in front of our mosque, and they gave him a megaphone. We heard his insults … When we reacted to this, we met with the reaction of the police. I condemn this, too."

Momika, who carried out the act in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Medborgarplatsen under extensive police protection, threw the Quran on the ground, stepped on it, uttered insulting words against Islam and set it on fire, despite the reaction of the people around.

The Iraqi-origin extremist left the scene in an armoured police vehicle, and approximately 20 police vehicles, 10 of them armoured, and 100 police officers escorted them.

Quran desecration acts

Recent months have seen repeated desecration of the Quran by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

The extremist targeted the Quran on August 14 in the capital, Stockholm, in yet another desecration of the Muslim holy book.

Assisted by Salwan Najem, also of Iraqi origin, he perpetrated the attack once more on August 18 under heavy police control in front of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden has faced a wave of condemnation from Muslim nations for allowing the act.

The European Union, which Sweden is a member of, has also condemned the aggression against the sanctity of the Quran.

"The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said in a statement in late July.

From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports