Plainclothes police have attempted to silence a man who was protesting against Iraqi-born extremist Salwan Momika's desecration of the Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Police intervened as Kais Tunisia was loudly responding to the extremist's words while burning the Muslim holy book in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

Tunisia defended his response, saying it was freedom of expression.

"Momika insults the Quran. He insults us. When we respond, the police immediately warn us not to raise our voice," Tunisia told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Stressing that the attitude of the police surprised him, he said, "They brought the provocateur in front of our mosque, and they gave him a megaphone. We heard his insults … When we reacted to this, we met with the reaction of the police. I condemn this, too."

Momika, who carried out the act in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Medborgarplatsen under extensive police protection, threw the Quran on the ground, stepped on it, uttered insulting words against Islam and set it on fire, despite the reaction of the people around.

The Iraqi-origin extremist left the scene in an armoured police vehicle, and approximately 20 police vehicles, 10 of them armoured, and 100 police officers escorted them.