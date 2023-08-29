Protests in southern Syria have entered their second week, with demonstrators waving the colourful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of Assad regime and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party.

The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country's spiralling economy but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad regime.

The protests have been centred in the regime-controlled province of Sweida, the heartland of Syria’s Druze, who had largely stayed on the sidelines during the long-running conflict between Assad and those trying to topple him.

In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters kicked members of Assad’s Baath party out of some of their offices, welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-regime slogans on the walls.

The protests have rattled the Assad regime, but don't seem to pose an existential threat.

Still, anger is building, even among Syrians who did not join the initial anti-Assad protests in 2011 that were met by a harsh crackdown and plunged the country into years of civil war.

For some, the final straw came two weeks ago when the regime leader further scaled back the country’s expensive fuel and gasoline subsidy programme. A simultaneous doubling of meagre public sector wages and pensions did little to cushion the blow, as it accelerated inflation and further weakened the Syrian pound, further piling the pressure on millions living in poverty.

Soon after, protests kicked off in the provinces of Sweida and the neighbouring province of Daraa.

Over the past decade, Sweida had largely isolated itself from Syria’s uprising turned-conflict, although it witnessed sporadic protests decrying corruption and the country’s economic backslide. This time, crowds quickly swelled into the hundreds, calling out political repression by Assad's regime in an echo of protests that rocked the country in 2011.

“People have reached a point where they can no longer withstand the situation," Rayan Maarouf, editor-in-chief of the local activist media collective Suwayda24, told The Associated Press news agency. “Everything is crumbling.”