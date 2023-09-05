A fan was ejected from the US Open after Germany's Alexander Zverev protested about a "Hitler phrase" being shouted from the stands.

Zverev was serving in the fourth set of his last 16 battle with Italy's Jannik Sinner on the Arthur Ashe Stadium when the drama unfolded on Monday.

The 12th-seeded Zverev approached chair umpire James Keothavong to complain about the alleged catcall.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world," Zverev told the umpire. "This is unbelievable."

Keothavong consulted with security officials in an attempt to identify the culprit.

Eventually a man wearing a blue baseball cap was singled out and ordered to leave the arena.

The late-night US Open crowds on the 23,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium are famously boisterous but have been criticised during the tournament.