US President Joe Biden has rejected several conditions sought by five Guantanamo Bay prisoners as part of a deal with federal prosecutors that would see them plead guilty to conspiring in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The five defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused by the US of being the principal architect of the al Qaeda terror attacks, have been offered a plea agreement by prosecutors that would spare them the death penalty in exchange for admitting guilt and a life prison term, the Times reported.

But the defendants have responded with a list of conditions, including that they not serve their life sentences in solitary confinement and would be allowed to eat and pray with other inmates, the newspaper said.

Related Ex-inmate exposes torture, discrimination against Muslims at Guantanamo

Committed to the process