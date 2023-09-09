CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Former White House Official and UN Ambassador Rice is appointed to the board of directors for the second time.
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Rice was national security adviser and UN ambassador under President Barack Obama before joining Netflix. Photo: AP Archive. / AP
September 9, 2023

Netflix Inc. has reappointed former White House official and UN ambassador Susan Rice to its board of directors, the streaming service has announced amid a crippling strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Rice served on the Netflix board from 2018 to 2020 before taking a role in President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser.

"Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward," Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement on Friday.

Before her first stint on the Netflix board, Rice had a long career in Washington with positions including national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under Democratic President Barack Obama.

Recommended

Rice said she was pleased to rejoin the company's board, citing its commitment "to lifting the stories of people around the world."

"I look forward to contributing my breadth of international and domestic experience at this time of challenge in the entertainment industry," Rice said.

Hollywood is grappling with strikes by writers and actors, the first dual work stoppages in 63 years.

RelatedSeason of strife: Hollywood readies for fall releases without glitz, glamour
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'