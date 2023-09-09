Netflix Inc. has reappointed former White House official and UN ambassador Susan Rice to its board of directors, the streaming service has announced amid a crippling strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Rice served on the Netflix board from 2018 to 2020 before taking a role in President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser.

"Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward," Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement on Friday.

Before her first stint on the Netflix board, Rice had a long career in Washington with positions including national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under Democratic President Barack Obama.