Thousands of Greeks rallied in Athens against the impending introduction of biometric ID cards, denouncing what they see as a move towards a surveillance society.

"No to electronic slavery" and "democracy has referendums, fascism decrees," were two common slogans at Sunday's rally which police put at 2,500 strong.

"We don't want our personal data to be used,", said one marcher, Dionysis Alexopoulos. "Perhaps with this new card they'll be able to control our access to hospitals or other public places if for example we aren't vaccinated," he added.

"This serious subject should be put to a referendum and not decided anti-democratically by the government," said another marcher, Sofia Kanelopoulou.