WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Greece as anger mounts against biometric ID cards
The Orthodox Church of Greece has also waded into the subject, asking for "prudence and wisdom" from the government.
Thousands rally in Greece as anger mounts against biometric ID cards
Greeks protest against the government's move to introduce new biometric identity cards. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 11, 2023

Thousands of Greeks rallied in Athens against the impending introduction of biometric ID cards, denouncing what they see as a move towards a surveillance society.

"No to electronic slavery" and "democracy has referendums, fascism decrees," were two common slogans at Sunday's rally which police put at 2,500 strong.

"We don't want our personal data to be used,", said one marcher, Dionysis Alexopoulos. "Perhaps with this new card they'll be able to control our access to hospitals or other public places if for example we aren't vaccinated," he added.

"This serious subject should be put to a referendum and not decided anti-democratically by the government," said another marcher, Sofia Kanelopoulou.

RelatedGreece faces fresh strikes, protests over rail crash
Recommended

The Greek government announced last week that the procedure for obtaining new identity cards would begin on September 25, noting Greece's obligation to comply with European regulations on "strengthening the security" of ID documents.

All members of the bloc must issue new biometric cards by 2026 in line with a 2019 treaty.

Last Sunday, more than 2,000 people rallied in Thessaloniki, despite assurances from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the new cards had "neither a chip nor a camera".

The head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, last week urged "prudence and wisdom", and said the holy synod, the church's supreme ecclesiastical body, would be pronouncing on this subject.

In 2000, the removal of the mention of religion on Greek identity cards sparked huge in a country whose Orthodox Church is not separated from the state.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington