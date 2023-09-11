A boat acident in north-central Nigeria killed at least two dozen people and left many others missing amid a frantic rescue effort, emergency officials said.

The victims, mostly women and children, drowned on Sunday while travelling on the wooden boat in the Nigerian state of Niger in the Mokwa district.

The boat was carrying more than 100 passengers, according to Zainab Sulaiman, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state, suggesting that the death toll could be much higher as local divers searched for survivors.

“So far, they retrieved 24 corpses … and rescued 30 people,” Sulaiman told The Associated Press news agency.

The capsizing on the Niger River happened in the Gbajibo community, located 251 kilometres (156 miles) from Minna, the state capital.