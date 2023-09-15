Underneath Istanbul — the city that bridges continents and intertwines multiple histories — lies a hidden world that echoes with the whispers of centuries past. With its myriad layers of civilisations, not only has Istanbul left its mark on the surface, but also etched its story deep under it.

Amateur historian Arzu Ulas embarked upon a remarkable journey of discovery in 2018. Through a meticulous examination of thousands of Ottoman era documents, she sought to uncover the hidden gems of Istanbul's underground realm.

This subterranean realm, concealed from the eyes of everyday passersby, unveils an awe-inspiring tapestry of artefacts, from grand cisterns that once quenched the thirst of empires, to secret tunnels that cradled the ambitions of conquerors. As we descend into the depths of this mesmerising labyrinth, we embark on a journey through time, where Istanbul’s underground treasures beckon us to discover the mystique of their existence.

Voyage to Byzantium

Founded in the 7th century BCE, Istanbul stands as a testament to the enduring passage of time. The city that harks back to both the Byzantine and the Ottoman periods, holds a place of honour among the world's most treasure-laden metropolises. Its streets and landmarks bear witness to the passage of centuries, but the city's riches extend far beyond what is visible. Beneath the bustling streets and historic edifices lies a hidden realm, an underground tapestry that weaves together millennia of history. Here, beneath the surface, lie cisterns, cellars, aqueducts, archaeological relics, and an array of structures that house the secrets of eras long gone.

This subterranean world is nestled within the region now known as the "historical peninsula”, framed by the serene waters of the Golden Horn to the north, the majestic Istanbul Strait to the east, and the expansive Sea of Marmara to the south.

In the 16th century, an imprisoned European captive found himself in this enchanting city at the heart of the Ottoman Empire. His observations, penned with awe and wonder, painted vivid pictures of this remarkable place. Among his descriptions, one particular feature stood out — a cistern that seemed to defy imagination. He wrote, "Marble columns reaching skywards, supporting the ceiling of vast chambers constructed entirely from stone bricks. These chambers, so expansive that one could easily explore their grandeur, boasted towering ceilings that spared one the need to stoop. A labyrinth of columns divided the interiors into narrow, winding streets, creating an underground world of captivating mystery."

This cistern, known as the Basilica Cistern, but often referred to as the "Sunken Palace" or "Yerebatan Sarnici" in Turkish, is a renowned attraction in present-day Istanbul. Alongside it stands the Binbirdirek Cistern, another architectural marvel that has captured the imagination of countless visitors. However, captivating as they are, these two cisterns represent only a fraction of the subterranean wonders concealed beneath the surface of this ancient city.