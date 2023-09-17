Sunday, September 17, 2023

1733 GMT —

The general in command of Ukraine's ground forces has said that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the eastern village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed control of in January.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko also confirmed on Telegram that the village was recaptured in heavy fighting by the "Liut" national police united assault brigade, the 80th airborne assault brigade and the 5th assault brigade.

Bakhmut fell into Russian hands in May after months of heavy fighting.

For several months now, Ukrainian forces have been conducting offensives north and south of the city in order to dislodge Russian units from it.

Ukrainian military analysts said this week the liberation of settlements near Bakhmut would allow the military to advance from the southern flank in the Bakhmut area, gaining control of the heights.

1826 GMT — First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia's exit from grain deal

Two cargo ships arrived in one of Ukraine's ports over the weekend, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Kiev following Russia's withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country’s ports.

Two Palau-flagged bulk carriers, Aroyat and Resilient Africa, docked on Saturday at the seaport of Chornomorsk in the southern Odessa region, according to an online statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

The vessels are the first civilian cargo ships to reach one of the Odessa ports since Russiaexited the grain deal.

1132 GMT — Russia says it hit armoured vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia has carried out a missile strike on a plant in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv where armoured vehicles for Ukraine's military are repaired, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that Russia had hit the building of a "civilian enterprise" in Kharkiv with four S300 missiles.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia iattacked Ukraine in February 2022. Parts of the city lie less than 32 kilometres from the Russian border.

Its northern suburbs were scarred by fighting earlier in the conflict.

1100 GMT— Canada will contribute $24.5M (C$33M) to partnership to buy Ukranie equipment

Canada will contribute $24.5M (C$33M) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defence equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair has said.

In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the $369.37M (C$500M) worth of military aid for Kiev that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kiev. Since Russia attacked in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over $5.91B (C$8B) in aid, including around $1.33B (C$1.8B) in military assistance.

