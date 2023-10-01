The president-elect of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, secured the release of the country's former president, a day after divisive polls that saw the Beijing-friendly leader vow to rebalance relations with New Delhi.

Bowing to Muizzu's request, outgoing president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ordered the transfer of his predecessor Abdulla Yameen from a high-security prison island to house arrest in the capital Male on Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters cheered and waved pink flags of their Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) as Yameen arrived at his home, party officials said.

Muizzu was a proxy candidate of Yameen, who is still serving an 11-year sentence for corruption carried out when he was in power between 2013 and 2018.

Officials said Solih did not have powers to pardon Yameen, but the only concession he could make was to transfer the convict to house arrest.

Solih, 61, will serve as caretaker president until his successor is inaugurated on November 17.

'All Maldivian citizens'

Shortly after he was declared the winner, Muizzu, the current mayor of Male, urged unity in the politically divided, Sunni Muslim-majority nation.

"No matter their political affiliation, they are all Maldivian citizens in front of me," Muizzu told supporters after his win late Saturday.

"They are entitled to the same rights. They are entitled to equality in everything."