In the quiet corners of dusty bookshops and hidden alleys of the literary world, there exists a remarkable breed of individuals – the bibliopoles. These unsung heroes of the written word are not mere purveyors of books; they are guardians of history, champions of knowledge and stewards of human imagination.

With an unwavering passion for the printed page, bibliopoles journey through time and traverse the globe in search of literary treasures. They are the custodians of stories untold, the curators of forgotten tomes and the guides to uncharted intellectual realms.

In a world that is increasingly digital, the bibliopole remains a steadfast sentinel, reminding us that amidst the rush of progress, the magic of a well-worn book still holds the power to inspire, enlighten and connect us across generations.

Turkish bibliopoles, much like their counterparts around the world, are dedicated individuals who play a vital role in preserving and promoting the rich literary heritage of Türkiye. They are passionate about books, not just as objects but as vessels of culture, history and knowledge.

One such oddball is Adil Sarmusak, who, at the age of 82, has devoted his life to collecting rare old books and their rarer editions. "Selling old books is not just a trade; it's a profession that requires deep knowledge and reverence for the printed word," says Sarmusak. "I describe a bibliopole as a 'book doctor.' When a bibliopole holds a book, they must know it intimately. To be a bibliopole in Türkiye, you must have a strong command of Arabic, Persian and, of course, Ottoman Turkish."

These bibliopoles can often be found in the labyrinthine streets of Istanbul's historic districts, where centuries of written tradition have left their mark. They navigate the bustling markets, charming old bookstores and hidden gems of the city, seeking out rare manuscripts, antique editions and literary treasures that reflect Türkiye's diverse cultural tapestry.