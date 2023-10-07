WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack  launched to make Israel accountable for its 'aggression' - Hamas
The Palestinian group says the ongoing attack on Israel is a historic opportunity to bring "the occupation to its knees”.
Attack  launched to make Israel accountable for its 'aggression' - Hamas
The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. / Photo: AP
October 7, 2023

Hamas' armed group the Qassam Brigades has explained the rationale behind the ongoing attack on Israel.

Calling it an “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, the armed group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said on Saturday that the fight inside Israel was proceeding as planned with the aim of holding Israel accountable for its "aggression".

“The Palestinian resistance is holding Israel accountable for its aggression against the Holy Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian prisoners,” he said.

“This is a historic opportunity to bring the occupation to its knees,” the spokesman said, calling on the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “engage in the battle.”

Israel on high alert

Recommended

The Israeli army has launched airstrikes in Palestine's Gaza in the last few hours. A video released by the Israeli Army purportedly shows powerful explosions caused by the strikes, hitting densely populated areas and apparently destroying a power line. Several people can be seen running for their lives.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes hit 21 Hamas sites in besieged Gaza, the Israeli army claimed in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday morning before Israel declared a “state of readiness” for war, rocket salvoes fired from Gaza, some of them bypassing Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, hit several towns of Israel.

In the ongoing attack, at least 20 Israelis have been killed and over 540 others injured, according to media reports. The death toll is likely to increase in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Al Quds Brigades has reportedly captured a number of Israeli soldiers and moved them to Gaza.

RelatedHamas fighters enter Israel, take hostages in unprecedented attack
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package