WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Your hands are stained with blood': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu
Protesters demand PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation who they say is most interested in his survival and has failed to get back Israelis detained by Hamas.
'Your hands are stained with blood': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu
Supporters and family members of Israeli hostages protest outside of the Israeli military base of HaKirya in central Tel Aviv. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2023

The families of Israelis detained by Hamas in besieged Gaza have protested in Tel Aviv where they voiced sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded his resignation.

The Times of Israel news website reported on Saturday that protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Defence, where anger escalated as protesters shifted their focus to criticising the prime minister and chanted: "Go to prison, Bibi [Netanyahu]!" and "Leave."

The crowd raised banners that read: "Bibi [Netanyahu], your hands are stained with blood", "We have been abandoned", "Return the hostages immediately", and "There is no trust, resign."

Monica Levy, 62, who lost Mapal Adam, 25 — a family member — was quoted as saying, Netanyahu is most interested in his survival, and "is willing to sacrifice us all."

She demanded that Netanyahu and his government "go home," because she said they abandoned the people in the south and neglected the lives of the residents.

"They are obsessed with their petty politics," said Levy.

The website noted that a lone pro-Netanyahu demonstrator was screaming in support of the government in the crowd before police separated him from other demonstrators.

Palestinian sources said on Saturday that a large number of Israeli prisoners kept in besieged Gaza have been killed or wounded during ongoing Israeli air strikes on the enclave.

Recommended

Hamas was able to capture an undeclared number of Israelis during its raid on settlements and military establishments surrounding Gaza on the first day of the Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 7.

RelatedProtesters in US capital warn of Israeli 'genocide' in besieged Gaza

Israeli war on Gaza

Hamas announced on Monday it would not negotiate a prisoner exchange under fire, according to a televised speech by military spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military arm.

Israeli bombardment on Gaza has killed over 2,200 Palestinians, including 724 children, More than 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas raid on Israeli side of the fence last week.

Thousands of Palestinians have fled north of Gaza from the path of expected Israeli ground invasion, while Israel continues to pound the besieged enclave with more air and land strikes.

Most of the residents of northern Gaza, some 1.1 million people, have defied Israeli ultimatums of evacuating the region.

RelatedIsrael will use claim of 'baby beheadings' to legitimise war crimes: Israeli journalist
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package