WORLD
2 MIN READ
"There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt": Hamas leader Haniyeh
Haniyeh emphasises that Palestinians remain steadfast in their commitment to their homeland following Israel's order for civilians to leave northern Gaza ahead of a ground invasion.
"There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt": Hamas leader Haniyeh
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, calls for  increased demonstrations of support for the people of Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 15, 2023

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said that there will be no migration from Gaza or the occupied West Bank, emphasising that Palestinians are deeply rooted in their land.

“We will continue our struggle until our state is established, our captives and sacred places are liberated, and our displaced people return to their homes,” he said on Saturday in a televised address.

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas does not target children and the elderly.

He called for increased demonstrations of support for Gaza.

RelatedProtesters in US capital warn of Israeli 'genocide' in besieged Gaza

Death toll tops 3,000 as conflict rages on

Recommended

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza on week ago in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood a— multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 3,500 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict October 7, including 2,215 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

RelatedHere's how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has evolved since 2005
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package