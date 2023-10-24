They are a diverse group of students culled from universities across Türkiye. And they are on a mission, far from their homes.

The project "We Have Fallen in Dark Love, We Are Going on a Campaign" is not just a title; it's a testament to the transformative journey of these university students, organised by the International Youth Association (Uluslararası Genc Dernegi), acting as goodwill ambassadors as they engage in and learn the practical aspects of social entrepreneurship.

The core aim of the project is to facilitate Türkiye's engagement with Africa. As part of this cultural exchange, the selected university students reached out to diverse regions across the African continent. Their mission? To actively participate in various development activities, contributing to the betterment of the local communities.

But the project goes beyond the tangible acts of philanthropy. It's about nurturing a sense of global citizenship while fostering international experience among the participants.

As the students venture into African territories, they become agents of change, carrying the aspirations and goodwill of not just their home country but the global community. They embody the essence of global civic work, demonstrating the profound impact that individuals can have when united by a common purpose.

Take Huseyin Aslan for example. A Mathematics student at Istanbul Medeniyet University, he was among the group of four volunteers sent to Tanzania. Their journey began with the mission to renovate the Nur Madrasa (traditional religious school), a sanctuary of knowledge and spirituality for 190 students in Dar es Salaam. For five days, these young volunteers devoted themselves to the task of revitalising this place of learning, painting both its interiors and exteriors. As the final brushstrokes were applied, a shared moment of prayer united them with the students, transcending the boundaries of language and culture.

The impact of this experience, as Huseyin explained to TRT World, was something that could hardly be conveyed through words. To truly comprehend the emotions that prevailed in these far-off lands, one had to be there in person, he insists.

In Tanzania, where Islam had reached by the ninth century, the volunteers witnessed the joy that clean water could bring to remote villages. Wells with clean water, generously supported by Türkiye, were opened in the gardens of schools in Kibesa village in Masaki, delivering both practical assistance and a powerful message about the value of education. They underscored the universal importance of accessible, clean water and the transformative impact of education.

Huseyin couldn't help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for the abundance and prosperity in his own life. Tanzania, where Christians and Muslims coexist harmoniously, stood as a shining example of tolerance for the 21st century. It was a place where individuals weren't judged or marginalised based on their faith. Huseyin felt it was essential to promote this story, encouraging understanding and unity regardless of one's religious affiliation.