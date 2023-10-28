WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several scammers arrested in Myanmar operation raids
Previous arrests centered on the northern border with China, and it's the first time the Myanmar junta has announced mass arrests for scams in Yangon.
Several scammers arrested in Myanmar operation raids
The scam industry is earning criminal groups the equivalent of billions of US dollars, with profits rivalling the GDP of some countries in the region.  / Photo: AP
October 28, 2023

Myanmar police arrested 95 people during raids this week on an online scam operation in the commercial hub of Yangon, authorities said.

Authorities arrested a total of 95 people at three addresses in Yangon on Thursday -- most of them Burmese, though some were from unspecified foreign countries.

Police seized a BMW car, laptops, phones, desktop computers and other equipment in the raids, according to a Myanmar junta statement released late Friday.

"On the computers was data from people outside the country, used for scamming money online," the statement said.

Officers also raided the home of the suspected ringleader of the operation, but he remains at large, the statement added.

The country has been in chaos since a military coup in February 2021, with criminal syndicates taking advantage of the lawlessness to run scam centres, particularly in border regions.

Rooting out the scam centres

The raids mark the first time the Myanmar junta has announced mass arrests for scams in Yangon.

Previous arrests had centred on the northern border with China.

Recommended

Myanmar is under pressure from key ally Beijing to root out the scam centres, which often target Chinese citizens.

Criminal gangs are said to have lured, kidnapped or coerced thousands of Chinese nationals and locals into forced labour in online scam operations based in Southeast Asia.

RelatedHackers disrupt Myanmar govt sites as part of anti-coup protests

Profits are at unprecedented levels

The scammers typically groom their victims for weeks before convincing them to hand over money for fake investments and other ruses, analysts say.

People trafficking connected to casinos and scam operations run by organised crime "has mushroomed across Southeast Asia, particularly in the Mekong", and profits are at unprecedented levels, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The scam industry is earning criminal groups the equivalent of billions of US dollars, with profits rivalling the GDP of some countries in the region, the agency said in a report in September.

Victims have reported travelling to Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance or high-paying jobs only to be detained and forced to scam people.

RelatedMyanmar ethnic militia repatriates Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail