Myanmar police arrested 95 people during raids this week on an online scam operation in the commercial hub of Yangon, authorities said.

Authorities arrested a total of 95 people at three addresses in Yangon on Thursday -- most of them Burmese, though some were from unspecified foreign countries.

Police seized a BMW car, laptops, phones, desktop computers and other equipment in the raids, according to a Myanmar junta statement released late Friday.

"On the computers was data from people outside the country, used for scamming money online," the statement said.

Officers also raided the home of the suspected ringleader of the operation, but he remains at large, the statement added.

The country has been in chaos since a military coup in February 2021, with criminal syndicates taking advantage of the lawlessness to run scam centres, particularly in border regions.

Rooting out the scam centres

The raids mark the first time the Myanmar junta has announced mass arrests for scams in Yangon.

Previous arrests had centred on the northern border with China.