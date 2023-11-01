On October 26, Malaysia slammed tech companies Tiktok and Meta for allegedly attempting to block pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. The communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysian authorities are prepared to take concrete action, with Article 10 of the country’s constitution enshrining "freedom of speech."

Meta has rejected the allegation, saying its policies safeguard people on its apps and provide “everyone a voice.” TikTok said it would implement proactive measures to tackle the issue.

Fahmi said if the matter is “ignored,” he will adopt “a very firm approach and stance". He said Malaysians have a right to freedom of speech concerning the Palestinian cause and such a right will not be taken away. The official is expected to meet with Tiktok this week.

Nidaa Bassoumi, a Palestinian and Media coordinator at Sada Social, an organisation driving Palestinian digital rights, welcomes Fahmi’s steps against Meta and TikTok.

“This, for Sada Social, reflects the Malaysian government's awareness of the importance of social media platforms in delivering news to the Malaysian community,” she tells TRT World.

Since its inception in 2017, Sada Social has been monitoring the “continuous violations and attempts to block Palestinian content across various social media platforms.” These include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Bassoumi says pro-Palestinian voices typically find their pages and accounts deleted or face restrictive measures. This includes content removal, access restrictions, live streaming bans, and interaction restrictions. She says the measures are widespread - affecting regular users, Palestinian media and “influential” people supporting the Palestinian cause.

The potential impact of Malaysia's engagement with TikTok and Meta could end up being felt both locally and globally, according to Associate Professor Ali Murat Kirik of the Faculty of Communication at Marmara University in Istanbul, Türkiye.

“Locally, the Malaysian government's commitment to regulate the content of social media platforms may encourage other governments to take similar steps. This could lead to social media platforms becoming more accountable for freedom of expression and transparency,” Kirik tells TRT World.

Globally, Malaysia's actions “could trigger a push for social media platforms to adapt themselves to different cultural contexts,” he says, referencing “Malaysia's prominent role in political events such as the Arab Spring.” As such, he says TikTok and Meta may want to “adapt their content and policies to better meet the needs and expectations of users in Malaysia.”

However, the potential impact of Malaysia's relations with TikTok and Meta remains unclear, says Kirik.

But, the Turkish academic says it’s likely “to shape the debate” on content regulation of social media platforms and freedom of expression.

Global Palestinian censorship

Across the globe, analysts note numerous reasons why pro-Palestinian content is silenced and censored at what they say are disproportionately high rates.

According to Eric Sype, US National Organizer of 7amleh, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media - the state of Israel holds a special relationship with Meta. Former high ranking officials in the Israeli government now hold leadership positions in the company.

Launched a decade ago, 7amleh is a non-profit organisation propelling Palestinian digital rights. Its aim is "to create a safe, fair and free digital space for Palestinians." Among its wider initiatives, it offers research and monitoring of Palestinian activism.

In addition to other trends, Sype says in times of crisis, Meta has suspiciously experienced "bugs" and "glitches" on multiple occasions that resulted in the censorship of Palestinian content.

While many prominent Palestinian journalists and human rights defenders on the ground use social media as an avenue for documentation of human rights violations, he says the organisation has observed a trend of Meta in particular to state that the graphic nature of such documentation justifies censorship.

According to Kirik, a number of additional impediments exist. These range from censorship and blocking by pro-Zionist groups and individuals. Such actors, he says, typically use social media platforms to censor and block pro-Palestinian content and accounts. This limits the visibility and accessibility of pro-Palestinian voices.

He says users also often face "anti-Palestinian bias" with Social media platforms' algorithms possessing anti-Palestinian biases. It commonly results in pro-Palestinian content being less visible and receiving less engagement.

“In a statement from the European Commission, it was reported that an official request for information was sent to the Meta and TikTok platforms under the Digital Services Act. Accordingly, the request was made after the Commission received allegations of the spread of illegal content and disinformation, particularly terrorism, violent broadcasts and hate speech, following Hamas attacks on Israel. However, this situation has turned into a complete censorship,” says Kirik.

From his research, Kirik says disinformation is also on the rise. Most recently, he says shadow banning is one of many ways Palestinian content is silenced and censored.

"Unfortunately, non-transparent corporate policies such as censorship and shadow banning on social media have become an obstacle to freedom of the press," Kirik says.