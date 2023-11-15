The UN relief chief appeals to Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel.

"Kerem Shalom, please Israel, give us that for our crossing point," Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

Kerem Shalom crossing was used to carry more than 60% of truckloads heading to Gaza before this conflict, he added.

Griffiths also urged the warring parties to abide by a 10-point plan that he unveiled "to rein in the carnage" in Gaza.

"Next allow the UN and other humanitarian organizations access to fuel," he stressed.

Related Gaza hospitals 'out of service' as fuel shortages claim more lives

Aid without impediment

Other points include facilitating aid agencies’ efforts to bring in a continuous flow of aid convoys, and enabling humanitarian organizations to deliver aid throughout Gaza "without impediment or interference."

He also highlighted the need to expand the number of safe shelters for displaced people in schools and other public facilities across Gaza.