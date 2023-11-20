A new German law requiring immigrants to recognise Israel’s right to exist as a condition to gain nationality is Berlin’s attempt to whitewash its brutal Nazi past at the cost of Palestinian lives, a leading political expert tells TRT World.

A parliamentary group made up of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) passed into act a bill to “prevent the naturalization of anti-Semitic foreigners” on Friday.

The bill states that it is “pushing for the acquisition of German citizenship to be dependent on a commitment to Israel's right to exist and a declaration that the naturalization applicant has not pursued or will pursue any endeavors directed against the existence of the State of Israel”.

The bill however doesn’t make exactly clear what the “commitment” entails or involves.

Given that Germany has already formally endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition, often used to conflate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism, the passing of the bill potentially makes it a crime to advocate for the liberation of Palestine from Israeli occupation.

“Germany demands acknowledgment of Israel's right to exist as Israel wages a genocidal war in Gaza,” says distinguished Jewish-American scholar and activist Norman Finkelstein,

“Not so long ago, as Germany exterminated the Jews, it demanded acknowledgment of its right to exist against the Judeo-Bolshevik conspiracy. It seems that Germany needs to undergo a second de-Nazification.”

Since the law involves an amendment to Citizenship Act such that “foreigners” not pursue activities that oppose the “existence of the state of Israel”, Germany may now be on the road to denying citizenship to anyone who is pro-Palestinian.

Such activities arguably include challenging the continued existence of Israel in its current form, which – as is obvious in Gaza at the moment – involves routinely harming and violently disrupting Palestinian life.

A recent report by Al Mezan Center for Human Rights illuminates how Israel’s been doing this since October 7 alone.

“Israeli forces continue their onslaught [in Gaza] with thousands of military attacks, systematically destroying houses, residential neighborhoods, civilian structures, roads, and infrastructure”.