The World Health Organization [WHO] has officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on November 13 to report an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases in the country, the WHO said in a statement.

The global health agency said Chinese authorities attributed the increase to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae [a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children], respiratory syncytial virus, and the virus that causes Covid-19.

Chinese authorities stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients.

Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the earliest Covid-19 cases which emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019 and early 2020.