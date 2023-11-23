A day after Javier Gerardo Milei won Argentina's second presidential run-off last Sunday, the libertarian politician with an ultra-conservative political outlook and an extremely liberal economic agenda quickly announced a trip to the US and Israel before assuming office on December 10.

Milei, who has pledged to fix Argentina's deep economic woes by stopping the printing of currency notes and lowering public spending, said his trip to the US will hold "a spiritual connotation".

It is the next leg of his trip that has generated more interest.

"From New York, I will go to Israel - we have already been talking to the Israeli ambassador in Argentina," said Milei, who has spoken about his wish to deepen his knowledge of Jewish scriptures.

After Milei's campaign rival and economy minister, Sergio Massa conceded the presidential election, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was quick to congratulate Milei. The Israeli official emphasised his country's desire to "strengthen" and "deepen" relations between Israel and Argentina.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli official shared a photo of Milei before the crucial second-round vote. It shows the far-right politician raising the Israeli flag from his car and surrounded by a sea of supporters.

However, it is not the first time a Latin American politician has raised the Israeli flag.

Brazil's former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro enjoyed strong backing from the country's influential Evangelical sector, following what research suggests is the Zionist push within Brazil's protestant movement — even raising the Israeli flag during campaign rallies.

But the act was not without controversy. It drew backlash from Brazil's Jewish community after Bolsonaro's brash remarks about COVID-19 restrictions and criticisms of state institutions. The Jewish Confederation of Brazil said it sent the wrong message concerning the Jewish community's pluralist nature.

In the past few weeks, four Latin American nations have scaled back diplomatic ties following Israel's relentless and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has killed more than 14,000 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women. At least 1200 Israelis have been killed since Hamas' incursion into Israel on October 7.

Milei, known for his firebrand rhetoric, has been critical of outgoing President Alberto Fernandez's foreign policy amid Israel's onslaught in Gaza. He called it "too soft for the aberrant situation" and insisted "it leaves the door open to the terrorists. And you do not negotiate with terrorists."

Martin Alejandro Martinelli, a historian and author of Palestina e Israel, entre intifadas, resistencias y revoluciones(Palestine and Israel, between intifadas, resistance and revolutions), describes a "pattern of symbolic and material violence worldwide," since 1945, increasingly since 2001 amid the West's so-called "war against terrorism".

In raising the Israeli flag recently, according to international analyst Sebastian Schulz, Milei is seeking to reaffirm his "unconditional alignment" with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies. As such, he says Milei is pushing to bolster Argentina's foreign policy and to demonstrate it is in "sync" with Zionism worldwide.

"But at the same time (he is) openly demonstrating his detachment towards Middle Eastern countries that have been critical of the Israeli intervention in the Gaza Strip, many of whom are members of the BRICS or have been critical of the interventionist policies carried out by the United States," Schulz tells TRT World.

Milei and Judaism

On the campaign trail, Milei pushed a vehemently pro-Israeli agenda, even calling himself a "fanatic of Israel".

Despite being Catholic, Milei even floated the idea of converting to Judaism, insisting, "I aspire to become the first Jewish president in Argentine history." However, he cited observing the Sabbath — Judaism's day of rest on the seventh day of the week on Saturday — as "incompatible" with a busy presidential agenda.

Milei, who began life in a rock band, did a stint as a goalkeeper at Argentine professional Football Club Chacarita Juniors, and then pivoted to become an economist, has not shied away from potentially adopting Jewish scripture to drive his policy-making. He said his "spiritual guide", Chief Rabbi of Argentina's Jewish Sephardi Moroccan Community, Shimon Axel Wahnish, even instructed him to read the Torah from an economic perspective.

In addition, during the campaign race, Milei journeyed to New York's "Ohel", where the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement is based. There, he donned the traditional kippah or hat and was seen carrying the Torah. His purpose was to visit the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson - or "the Lubavitch Rebbe" - the seventh leader of the Hasidic dynasty who passed away in 1994.

Across campaign rallies, Milei has even taken to the stage to the sound of the ram's horn or shofar, traditionally used at Rosh Hashanah or Jewish New Year.

Argentina is home to 250,000 Jewish people, but Milei is not so popular among all sectors.