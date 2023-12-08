In pictures: Gaza continues to mourn as Israel rejects global truce calls
In pictures: Gaza continues to mourn as Israel rejects global truce callsWailing relatives mourn more lives lost as Israel bombards the length and breadth of the Palestinian enclave, killing some 350 besieged residents in its latest violence there.
Palestinians mourn as they receive bodies of their loved ones from the morgue of An-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza on December 7, 2023. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

Hundreds more Palestinians have been killed as Israel targeted Gaza major urban centres — 350 people according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra.

Rejecting global calls for peace and ceasefire, Israel has since October 7 killed more than 17,170 Palestinians and wounded 46,000 others. Thousands of Palestinians are said to be buried under the rubble of bombed buildings.

Four-fifths of Gaza residents have now been displaced, many of them several times over. Their homes, businesses, mosques and schools have been damaged, destroyed or abandoned as too dangerous in the face of indiscrimate Israeli assault.

US, Israel's staunchest ally, does not back ceasefire but in its strongest public criticism of Israel's conduct of the "war" in Gaza, has said there is a gap between Israel's declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties on the ground.

Here are some heart-wrenching images of Gaza's deceased and their grieving loved ones.

SOURCE:AA
