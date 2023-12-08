Last Tuesday an American congressional hearing was convened by the American Committee on Education & the Workforce in Washington. D.C.

Entitled “Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism”, the hearing opened with chair of the committee and Republican congressperson, Virginia Foxx, stating: “Each of you will have a chance to answer to and atone for the many specific instances of vitriolic, hate-filled antisemitism on your respective campuses that have denied students the safe learning environment they are due.

“As you confront our questions in this hearing, remember that you are not speaking to us, but to the students on your campus who have been threatened and assaulted and who look to you to protect them”.

This was mainly addressed to three university presidents – Claudine Gray (Harvard University), Liz Magill (University of Pennsylvania), and Sally Kornbluth (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) – who were each invited to the hearing.

In addition to commenting on the alleged antisemitism described by Foxx, the presidents spoke to what extent their universities have ensured the safety of Jewish students – particularly since October 7, when American campuses regularly saw demonstrations against Israel's aggression in Gaza.

Throughout the hearing, being pro-Palestininan was closely (and of course dishonestly) associated with being antisemitic. This is apt to persuade those, unfamiliar with relations between Israel and Palestine, to wrongly view allies of Palestine as hateful or racist.

Admittedly the hearing got something about the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on American campuses right: they’re characterised by anger. But that’s not itself bad and is in fact understandable.

Reflecting our moral nature as human beings, demonstration participants are deeply upset about the senseless and indiscriminate killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, over 7000 of whom are children, at the hands of Israel.

If they were not we’d have reason for concern. Accordingly, music legend and pro-Palestinian activist Roger Waters, speaking recently with TRT World, rightfully suggests that “anyone with a heart” ought to be emotionally bothered by Israel and not Palestinian solidarity.

In contrast, however, and rather disappointingly the hearing demonised such solidarity. More specifically, it did so through a video montage where demonstrators – at the aforementioned universities – are chanting “intifada”, as if that meant violently targeting Jewish people.

In reality “intifada” means uprising in Arabic. And given the genocidal character of Israeli violence against Palestinians, people should be rising up – regardless of cultural, religious, or ethnic background – to both decry and ultimately stop it.

This in no way entails being menacing, much less violent, towards Jewish people. In fact, as we’re seeing throughout the world and represented by progressive groups like Jewish Voice for Peace (United States) and Independent Jewish Voices (Canada), sizable numbers of Jews themselves are rising up as described.

Contrary to the offensive rhetoric of Israeli ideologues, such admirable individuals are not “self-hating Jews”. They are rather people of conscience, act so as to prevent our shared humanity from being further compromised – as unfortunately is happening through the wholesale Israeli slaughter of defenceless Palestinians, their families, and communities.

The hearing hardly touches on any of this. Instead – woefully exaggerating pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “dangerous” – resembles more a moral panic than an impartial inquiry, as congressional hearings are expected to be.