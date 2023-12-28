More than two months after Hamas' unprecedented cross-border attack on October 7, the Israeli government's allegations of sexual violence by Palestinian resistance fighters have resurfaced as headlines in major international media outlets such as BBC, CNN, New Yorker, and New York Times.

These outlets have published explicit stories of alleged sexual violence, including accounts of gang rape and mutilation.

This renewed focus on the issue comes after the Israeli army held exclusive screenings for invited journalists of what it claims are eyewitness accounts of alleged Hamas crimes.

The 47-minute footage titled 'Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre' was screened on multiple occasions. However, Israeli officials have refused to share the footage with news agencies to report on and verify the contents independently.

This detail holds great significance. Despite offering extensive coverage of information conveyed by Israeli officials in these news reports, all of them carry a subtle disclaimer: that they cannot independently "verify individual allegations and claims".

In its quest for a thorough understanding of the significance of independent verification, TRT World contacted the UN, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International, organisations which investigate sexual violence allegations in conflict zones, to reveal the methods, approaches, and procedures they employ for verification.

"We are required to gather information from a wide variety of reliable sources (including civil society, victims' organisations, concerned states and non-state actors) to verify the veracity of the information we received," Reem Alsalem, UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequence, tells TRT World.

She emphasises the importance of verifying reports of sexual violence and conducting thorough investigations independently, as highlighted in two previous press releases addressing Israel's accusations of sexual violence attributed to Hamas – one on November 20 and the other on December 14.

Reliable sources

When asked about the crucial steps that investigative teams deem essential in probing allegations of sexual violence in conflict zones, Lauren Aarons, Amnesty International's senior adviser on gender and conflict, concurs with the UN Special Rapporteur, emphasising the necessity to gather information from a diverse array of reliable sources.

"We rely primarily on information we have collected ourselves, supported by other information we trust or have been able to verify," she states. "We also seek information from all other relevant sources to be able to develop a full, comprehensive and reliable understanding of the facts, as well as what needs to happen next to ensure justice and the rights of survivors."

​​Regarding the sources cited by the Israeli government for their evidence, they predominantly involve individuals directly associated with the Israeli government, security services, or seemingly civilian institutions with connections to Israeli government officials and institutions.

​​Specifically, Israel's case relies on video testimony from a single eyewitness at the music festival, witness testimonies from body collectors of the Zaka organisation, military forensic teams, and army personnel, along with photographs suggesting potential sexual assaults on women.

Additionally, testimonies from Hamas fighters were obtained through Israel's Security Agency Shin Bet, known for its use of torture to elicit fake confessions.

Take, for instance, the involvement of body collectors as witnesses from the rescue and recovery organisation Zaka. Advertised as Israel's foremost non-governmental organisation in this field, it has 3,000 volunteers and receives funds from the Israeli government.

This is also the same organisation that propagated a fabricated story about babies being beheaded by Hamas. Yossi Landau, the head of operations at Zaka, claimed to have seen bodies of beheaded babies, a statement that has been refuted even by Israeli newspapers.

Furthermore, Zaka has become entangled in a web of scandals, with its leaders facing charges of sexual assault, rape, and child exploitation.

Cochav Elkayam-Levy is another figure portrayed by media outlets as the head of "the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against women and children". She is also a law professor who has herself faced criticism for alleged human rights abuses.

More specifically, she offered a guidebook-style legal rationale for the Israeli authorities' handling of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike, particularly those held in administrative detention without trial. She proposed the controversial method of force-feeding, which is widely regarded as a form of torture and unequivocally contravenes fundamental human rights principles.

Elkayam-Levy is also the founder and director of the Dvora Institute, which works as a close advisory body to the Israeli prime minister's National Security Council. The advisory committee for the Dvora Institute includes a former director of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and three former officials in the National Security Council.

All of these suggest that Israel's rape accusations, attributed to Hamas, rely on anything but a wide variety of unreliable, one-sided sources echoing the Israeli state's narrative.

However, the question remains: Can we believe what Israel says based on the evidence provided by these not-so-reliable sources?

Where is the evidence?

Not only are the sources in question but also the evidence presented during interviews, briefings and screenings of footage provided by the Israeli state raise concerns.

Israel has consistently fallen short in furnishing news organisations with forensic evidence, concrete photographic proof, or victim testimonies, relying instead on inferences from its forensic teams and individuals mentioned above who evidently have ties to the Israeli government.