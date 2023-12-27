Alongside a difficult year punctuated by tragedies and wars, the world has also witnessed significant positive developments that continue to provide hope for a better future.

Scientists and medical experts have made huge strides to promote better quality of life for people, while world leaders and governments made historic agreements for the environment and life it contains.

For a dose of uplifting news, here are ten stories from throughout 2023 to end the year on a high note.

Slowing down Alzheimer’s

In July, a new era for Alzheimer’s patients began after the US Food and Drug Administration fully approved a new drug to treat the life-altering disease — called lecanemab, and sold by its Japanese manufacturer Eisai under the brand name Leqembi. Japan followed the US several months later and approved the drug on September 25.

Lecanemab does not cure Alzheimer’s, but it slows the progression of the disease; though the condition of afflicted patients may still decline, cognitive function doesn’t deteriorate as quickly, buying people undergoing treatment precious months — or more — of quality time with family and loved ones.

Alzheimer’s slowly chips away at a person's personality and autonomy, which is why the move to approve the drug has garnered interest and praise, including from nonprofit voluntary health organisations like the Alzheimer’s Association.

“This treatment, while not a cure, gives people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love,” said Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Joanne Pike, DrPH. “While we continue efforts to discover new targets and test new treatments, people living with this fatal disease deserve the opportunity to discuss and make the choice with their doctor if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them.”

Breakthrough on climate damage fund

A historic loss and damage fund, meant to support vulnerable communities and developing countries struggling to weather the impact of climate disasters, was approved at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28.

Reuters reported that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the president of COP28, said the decision sent a "positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work here in Dubai".

Host nation UAE pledged $100 million, matched by Germany, while Italy and France promised more than $108 million. The United Kingdom pledged at least $51 million, according to Reuters. The United States and China, despite being the world’s largest emitters, contributed relatively smaller amounts of $17.5 million and $10 million, respectively.

“The speed at which the world came together to get this fund operationalised within one year since Parties agreed to it in Sharm El Sheikh is unprecedented,” said Al Jaber.

Sperm whale ‘citizens’

The Caribbean island of Dominica announced in November that it will be creating the world’s first marine-protected area for sperm whales, an endangered species and one of the Earth’s largest animals.

Almost 800 square kilometres of the blue waters on the western side of the island nation will be designated as nursing and feeding grounds, with the government soon set to approve legislation outlining a comprehensive management plan for the area.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the 200 or so sperm whales in its sea “are prized citizens” of the nation. “Their ancestors likely inhabited Dominica before humans arrived. We want to ensure these majestic and highly intelligent animals are safe from harm and continue keeping our waters and our climate healthy. Dominica is honoured to establish the first Sperm Whale Reserve on our planet,” he added.

Historic Oscars win

On March 13, Michelle Yeoh made history by taking home the coveted Best Actress trophy at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Malaysian-born star became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for lead actress — an award she won for her starring role as an overwhelmed mother navigating the multiverse in the 2022 sci-fi action film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you are past your prime.”

The award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role went to Ke Huy Quan, Yeoh’s co-star in the film, making him the second Asian actor to win the award.

Better productivity and happier employees

In a piece of good news about work-life balance, almost every company that took part in the world’s largest trial of a four-day workweek decided to continue with the new working schedule.

Results for the 4 Day Week programme, which took place in the UK, were revealed in February, and included a coordinated, six-month trial of a four-day, 32-hour workweek — with no reduction in pay for employees — in partnership with researchers at Cambridge University and Boston College, as well as local researchers in each participating region.