Bombardments in the Sudanese capital have killed at least 33 civilians, most of them in air strikes, pro-democracy lawyers group said.

The group had announced earlier on Thursday that artillery fire killed 10 civilians in a residential area of Khartoum, where the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war since April.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected an agreement signed between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and political groups, and vowed to continue fighting a nine-month war, in a speech to troops last week.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through talks with the Sudanese army as it signed a declaration with the Taqadum civilian coalition and invited the army to do the same.

Humanitarian crisis

A nine-month war in Sudan, which now faces the world's largest displacement crisis, has devastated the country's infrastructure and prompted warnings of famine.