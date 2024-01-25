In recent weeks, Fatima Mohammed, a 25-year-old graduate from the City University of New York Law School, has faced a relentless campaign aimed at undermining her professional career.

News articles smearing her name have been published. People have been told to boycott her. Powerful pro-Israel lobbying groups are acting to stop her from becoming a lawyer.

And her crime? She has steadfastly supported the Palestinian cause.

Fatima, an American Yemeni, is among dozens of students and young professionals who have been at the receiving end of Zionist groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

But Fatima refuses to bow down to pressure, especially when Israel is carrying out a brutal assault on Gaza, and desperate Palestinians trapped there need international support.

“In Gaza today, we've witnessed fathers literally carrying their children in plastic bags. These sacrifices and consequences (we face) are merely droplets of water. To me, any sacrifice that contributes to this movement and any consequence is worth it,” she tells TRT World.

“It's the least that we can do as people living inside the belly of the beast, as the people funding this genocide (are doing so) with our tax dollars. I think the least that we can do is sort of be in solidarity.”

Along with a friend, Nerdeen Kiswani, she founded a pro-Palestinian group, Within Our Lifetime, which has been organising demonstrations around New York since October 7, when the Israel's ongoing war on Gaza broke out.

The notorious one

Fatima recently cleared the New York State Bar Examination, her life’s ambition. But she still has to go before a committee before she becomes an attorney.

SAFE CAMPUS, a Zionist campus organisation claiming to advocate for "Zionist Jews discriminated against and excluded on college campuses," has been trying to stop her from becoming an attorney.

They posted on X, encouraging individuals to file complaints against Fatima, alleging violations of the State Bar's character and ethics guidelines to prevent her from obtaining a law licence. The post was later removed by X.

The New York Post even ran a story calling Fatima and Kiswani the “NY’s most notorious anti-Israel” activists.

Palestine is really sort of an indictment of our faith, an indictment of our character. Where you stand on Palestine is where you stand in life. - Fatima Mohammed

Fatima, a first-generation law graduate whose family immigrated to Brooklyn from Yemen and one of eight siblings, has been advocating for the Palestinian cause long before October 7. And pro-Israel groups have relentlessly targeted her for that.

On May 12 last year, she gave a commencement speech in which she criticised Israel for killing Palestinian civilians and driving them out of their homes.

Her speech drew significant attention a few weeks later when the right-wing tabloid New York Post featured her on the front cover, branding her a "stark raving grad."