Despite 8,215 miles between Jerusalem and Santiago, the Chilean capital located on a narrow stretch of land along the Western coast, the destruction of Gaza after October 7 has been painful to watch for many in the Palestinian diaspora in the Latin American country.

It led to a strong rebuke from Chile’s President Gabriel Boric in mid-January who decried the devastation and high death toll amid Israel's onslaught that has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians - largely women and children - during a speech in Guatemala.

"Gaza is in a much worse condition than Berlin was in 1945," said Boric, referencing the Fall of Berlin post-World War II.

Chile’s leader also underscored the destruction of homes, the mass displacement, and the food insecurity while calling for the end to the "massacre" - having previously recalled the ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations amid the ongoing Israeli air strikes pummelling Gaza.

"The solution to the problem between Israel and Palestine lies in the political dialogue," said Boric. "A two-state solution based on mutual borders will end this problem."

Many from the diaspora living in Chile, like Diego Khamis, have been aware of their Palestinian heritage from a young age.

Khamis, the executive director of the Palestinian Community of Chile, an umbrella organisation representing numerous Palestinian groups and businesses, is part of the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Middle East.

Today, there are an estimated 700,000 Latin Americans of Palestinian origin. They live across 14 countries in the region and have a significant footprint in Honduras, El Salvador, and Chile.

Chile is home to more than an estimated 500,000 people with Palestinian heritage. In 2011, Chile recognised Palestine as a "free, independent and sovereign state."

The first wave of Palestinian migration to the country began in the late 1800s before peaking from the 1900s for three decades.

However, the journey of Khamis' family is different in Chile, a country that runs alongside 6,000km of the Pacific coast.

He says his sense of Palestinian identity was greatly shaped by his grandfather, Bishara.

"He left Palestine in 1948, for reasons that you can imagine," he says, referencing the Nakba or catastrophe.

The impact of the Nakba

Today, 34-year-old Khamis is quick to underscore how deeply the Nakba has shaped the lived experience of his community.

In 1948, Zionist militias forcibly displaced some 750,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel, killing 15,000 Palestinians in the process.

It marked what the community calls 'al-ghurba,' a term used to refer to exile or diaspora. This concept has been markedly explored across the Palestinian imagination and is preserved in popular culture like popular songs.

Khamis explains that there are two main journeys for Palestinians to Chile after the Nakba. Many took less direct routes, often zigzagging through different countries before reaching Latin America. Others ventured from the besieged enclave of Gaza, and some from the occupied West Bank in areas like Jaffa, Nazareth and Galilee.

Over history Palestinians have felt the full force of ethnic cleansing, occupation, and apartheid.

"For this reason, I believe the issue of Palestine is my biggest love and my biggest pain," he says.

Despite living thousands of miles away from historic Palestine, mired by military occupation, he has sought to maintain his roots.

He has visited historic Palestine seven times and describes his strong ties to Arab culture, including his "reasonable" grasp of the language.

"I identify as Palestinian despite being born in Chile. But at the same time, I feel deeply Chilean; in short, I believe that our identity is a cultural syncretism,” Khamis says, referencing the duality of his identity.

“We are Chileans of Palestinian origin; the two elements are very present in our groups. My life, my identity would not be the same without the Palestinian element," he tells TRT World.

Chile's Palestinian diaspora has maintained deep bonds with their forefathers' homeland and ways of life.

Khamis says there are numerous social clubs in the capital, Santiago, nestled in a valley alongside the Andes mountains and across almost all of Chile’s cities that pay homage to the community’s heritage.

At the same time, he says other Arab institutions have also helped to bring the community together.

"In my club, every day there are sports, social, and cultural activities in relation to Palestine," he says.