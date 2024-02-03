Saturday, February 3, 2024

1403GMT — The UAE has announced the allocation of $5 million to support the UN’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, which has seen widespread devastation as a result of Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that under the directives of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed announced the allocation of $5 million to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

On Friday, the UAE foreign minister met with the chief of UNRWA, Sigrid Kaag, and reviewed “the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war, and ways to address its repercussions,” according to the official WAM news agency.

Major donors to UNRWA earlier suspended funding after Israeli allegations that around 12 of its tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.

1709GMT — Türkiye's intelligence head met Hamas chief

Türkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın has met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar's capital Doha.

Kalin and Haniyeh discussed efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli hostages held in the enclave and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1702GMT — Israelis protest demanding early elections

Hundreds of Israelis have protested against the government in Haifa, Rehovot, calling for early elections and the release of hostages in Gaza.

1625GMT — Slovenian foreign minister calls for continued humanitarian aid to Gaza

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has called for the continued provision of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Fajon said Slovenia would not stop funding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza must continue," she said.

1543GMT — Thousands rally in London to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

In solidarity with Palestinians, thousands of people have gathered in front of the BBC in Portland Place and later held a march toward the Prime Minister's Office in Whitehall.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, while criticising the British government for its support to Israel.

1517GMT — Israeli army 'struck Hezbollah targets' in Lebanon

The Israeli army has said that it struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

“As part of the attack, two observation posts in the areas of Marwahin and Ayta al Shaab were targeted, along with a military headquarters in the Yaron region where terrorist elements were operating, and the site from where the missiles were launched toward Israeli territory,” the army stated in a press release.

“During the day (Saturday), three missiles were detected crossing Lebanese territory into the areas of Baraam and Zar'it (in northern Israel) and landing in open areas without causing injuries,” it added.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted the Israeli military base in Khirbet Maar with “appropriate weapons.”

1504GMT — 20 injured Palestinian children arrive in Italy for medical treatment

On board an Italian military ship, 20 Palestinian children, accompanied by 40 family members, have departed the Egyptian port of Al Arish for the Italian coastal town of La Spezia, the Italian Interior Ministry said.

They will be admitted to hospitals in Genoa, Milan, Florence and other Italian cities, the ministry added.

This is the second group of Palestinians transported to Italy under an international accord to assist children hit by the war.

1312 GMT — Germany warns against Israeli ground attack on Rafah city in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned Israel against a military attack in the southernmost city of Gaza.

“To act now in Rafah, in the last and most crowded place, as announced by the Israeli defence minister, would simply not be justified,” Baerbock said in an interview with the RND editorial network.

“The majority of the victims are women and children. Let’s just imagine: they are our children,” she added.

1231GMT —Fate of 6-year-old Palestinian girl, 2 rescuers still unknown

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said that the fate of the 6-year-old girl Hind and the team that went out to rescue her in Gaza City is still unknown after more than four days.

In a statement, Red Crescent said: “More than 110 hours have passed, and the fate of the PRCS ambulance team, Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al Madhoun who went to rescue the 6-year-old girl, Hind, remains unknown.”

“Where is Hind? Where are Ahmed and Yousef? We need to know,” it added.

1114 GMT —Lebanon’s Amal movement says 2 more members killed in confrontations with Israel

Lebanon’s Amal movement has said that two of its members were killed during confrontations with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, bringing its total death toll to three since October 8.

The movement, led by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, released a statement identifying the two members as Mustafa Abbas Daher, 33, and Ali Khalil Muhammad, 41.

1105 GMT — Israeli army detains 12 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained 12 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7 to 6,500.

The latest arrests took place mostly in the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem, while the rest took place in the governorates of Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, and Tulkarm.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, soldiers also beat, abused, and interrogated several Palestinians, as well as damaged their homes and other properties, the statement noted.

1045 GMT —Israel pressures Gaza cities, health officials say 18 more die in airstrikes

Israeli air strikes have killed 18 Palestinians in the Gaza cities of Rafah and Deir Al Balah, Gaza health officials said as residents of the enclave feared Israel would expand its ground offensive into those last remaining areas where people have sought shelter.

Rafah is on Gaza's southern border with Egypt and more than half the enclave's 2.3 million population have fled there as the Israel Defence Forces press their nearly four-month-old war against the militant Hamas group.

Health officials in Gaza said an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah killed 14 people including women and children, Gaza health officials said.

In addition, in the nearby city of Deir Al Balah, the second major concentration of displaced people, medics said four people were killed in an airstrike on a house.

1036 GMT — Turkish foreign minister discusses situation in Gaza with Saudi counterpart

Türkiye's foreign minister have discussed the latest situation in Gaza with his Saudi counterpart, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Türkiye's Hakan Fidan and Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Fahran held a phone call, the sources said

During their conversation, they also discussed regional developments, they added.

1031 GMT — US strikes in Western Iraq kill 16, including civilians: Iraq

US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi has said.

The strikes hit "locations in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed", Awadi said on Saturday in a statement.

Washington blamed the unclaimed attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran fighters opposed to US support for Israel in Gaza. Tehran has denied any links to the attack.

1003 GMT — Iran condemns US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as 'strategic mistake'

Tehran has condemned US air strikes on Iraq and Syria as a "strategic mistake" by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any they caused any Iranian casualties.

"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

0957 GMT — Palestinian death toll reaches 27,238 amid Israeli bombardment

Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that a total of 27,238 Palestinians have been killed and 66,452 injured in Israeli bombardment since October 7.