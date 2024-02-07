Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1616 GMT — Ukraine's frontline Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is in a physically "stable" condition at the moment, the head of the United Nations nuclear energy watchdog (IAEA) has said.

The plant has been at the centre of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, and both Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of compromising its safety.

"The physical integrity of the plant has been relatively stable," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said after visiting the Russian-controlled plant.

"There have been less episodes of direct attacks or shelling around it, which is a positive development, although we take it with enormous caution," he said.

1627 GMT — Ukraine calls for 'urgent' military help after fresh Russian strikes

Ukraine has urged the West to speed up and increase deliveries of artillery shells after a "massive" new Russian missile attack on Kiev and other regions killed at least five people and wounded more than 40.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced "another massive attack" by Russia, which targeted a residential high-rise building in Kiev, where five people were killed, as well as the south and west of the country.

1547 GMT — 'Vital' for US to agree on continued Ukraine support: NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that it is "vital" the United States reaches political agreement to send more aid to Ukraine.

"It is vital that the United States Congress agrees on continued support for Ukraine in the near future," he said at a joint news conference with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

1544 GMT — US 'can and will' deliver more Ukraine aid: top advisor

The White House is focused on getting Ukraine aid package through the US Congress, Sullivan has said, adding there was no "plan B".

The United States "can and will" deliver further military aid to Ukraine, Sullivan vowed as NATO's chief stressed such support was "vital".

"We believe we still can and will deliver aid for Ukraine," Sullivan told reporters during the joint press conference with Stoltenberg.

1508 GMT — Seven Ukraine-launched rockets, two drones over Belgorod region destroyed: Russia

Russia's air defence systems have destroyed seven Ukraine-launched rockets and two drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Ukrainian strike was carried out with Czech-made Vampire rockets, the ministry said — the same type which, according to Moscow, was used in deadly strikes on the city of Belgorod in late December.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people had been injured.

1443 GMT — Ukraine urges EU to speed up artillery shell supplies

Ukraine has urged the European Union to take "urgent steps" to increase deliveries of artillery shells, whose stocks Kiev says are desperately needed to defend the frontline against Russia.

Securing the shells has been a priority for Kiev, which is burning through its reserves as Russia throws manpower and resources in a bid to make territorial gains.

1417 GMT — Situation with US aid to Kiev 'confusing': Ukraine FM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the situation with renewed US funding to Kiev was "confusing", as Republican lawmakers resist passing a fresh aid package to the war-torn country.

"Everything is very confusing," Kuleba said during a press conference with the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell in Kiev.

"Everyday we work with the American side, mostly not publicly, we are working to ensure that this decision is made as soon as possible."

1400 GMT — Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviews Putin: Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Kremlin has confirmed. It is Putin's first interview to a Western journalist since his full-scale offensive in Ukraine two years ago.

Carlson released a video from Moscow on Tuesday in which he said he would be interviewing Putin. Carlson claimed that Western journalists had interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy multiple times but could not be “bothered” to interview the Russian president.

1209 GMT — Ukraine lawmakers advance key mobilisation bill

Ukraine's parliament has tentatively backed a bill aimed at drafting more soldiers into the army, a deeply divisive proposal in a nation exhausted by fighting.

After refusing outright to debate the bill last month, 243 lawmakers approved the measure in its first reading on Wednesday. The process of making it law could take weeks.

"This is not a final decision. There will be a second reading, amendments will be made to it," opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram.

The original version of the bill, introduced by the government in December, would make it harder to avoid the draft and lower the age of military service from 27 to 25.

1132 GMT — Goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine unchanged — Kremlin

The Kremlin has said that the goals of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine remain unchanged nearly two years after President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops to fight there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's objectives in Ukraine were still relevant, before describing what they were.

"Demilitarisation, denazification, (and) ensuring the safety of people living in those regions that have already become Russian, protecting them from direct attacks and actually saving their lives," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"In addition, in a broader sense, it is to ensure the security of the Russian Federation against the background of attempts to destroy Ukraine's neutral status, suck it into NATO, and further drag NATO's military infrastructure closer to our country's borders," added Peskov.

1042 GMT — Russian senators ask ministry to ready a retaliatory law in case West moves on Russian assets: TASS

Russia's upper house of parliament has asked the Finance Ministry to draw up a law that would impose retaliatory measures on the West if it moves against frozen Russian assets, the TASS state news agency has reported.

The Financial Times reported on Feb. 3 that the G7 had drawn up plans to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise money to help Ukraine.