JAKARTA - Indonesia goes to polls on Wednesday, with more than half of its eligible voters comprising young people.

Like their peers in other parts of the world, this demographic is no stranger to social media platforms — such as TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) — and it has been using the apps to stay updated with the latest election news and information about the candidates.

With a population of more than 270 million, Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. It has over 204 million registered voters, including more than a million Indonesians who will vote from other countries. The majority of the total electorate is aged between 17 and 40.

Aulia "Aul" Rahman, 23, is among those young voters.

A resident of Bandung, the capital of Indonesia’s most populous province of West Java, he spends almost three hours every day scrolling across social media.

These days, he relies on X to get updates on the election and learn about his preferred presidential candidate who he was reluctant to reveal to TRT World.

But Rahman, who has a bachelor’s degree in public administration, says the online exposure can be tiring because of the constant “arguments and unhealthy discussions that are really stressful.”

It’s not just the young who are throning social media ahead of the crucial election, which will see President Joko Widodo stepping down after his two terms in office.

Presidential candidates including Anies Baswedan (former governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta), Prabowo Subianto (Indonesia’s current defence minister) and Ganjar Pranowo (former Central Java governor) regularly update their social media accounts to address their supporters.

Yet Rahman does not entirely trust everything he sees on social media feeds.

Realising that social media had "a massive impact to influence" users' voting decisions, he regularly cross-checks facts with other sources like Bijak Memilih (Vote Wisely) so that he has a more informed and unbiased understanding.

Amid Indonesia’s constant stream of social media posts, Bijak Memilih — set up in early 2023 — seeks to inform Indonesian voters, some of whom are anxious about the future.

Its website provides election-related insights — from the track record and ideas of presidential candidates to summaries of the past televised presidential debates.

Made up of around 40 Indonesian members and many more volunteers from all over Indonesia, it is an independent initiative by the Jakarta-based public policy community organisation Think Policy and What Is Up, Indonesia? educational Instagram page.

Bijak Memilih’s communications lead Yosifebi "Yosi" Ramadhani said some young voters felt politics is "something hard to understand, it feels very inaccessible."

“Why are they afraid? Because they want to make the right decision,” she told TRT World.

Bijak Memilih, too, has an online presence: over 90,000 followers on Instagram, over 8,000 TikTok followers, and more than 22,000 X followers.

And it's not all about serious facts and figures. One of its Instagram posts, for instance, poked at Prabowo’s “must set an example” remarks during a televised presidential debate in January, labeling the post as “the burden of the first child.”

Another Bijak Memilih’s Instagram post imitates the meme of a mother who prefers her one child over the other who is drowning. The drowning kid symbolises Indonesia’s legislative poll and the kid held by the mother being the presidential election, underscoring how Indonesians generally focus on the latter and not the former.

And it’s not just the activists who are having fun. Ordinary Indonesians have jumped on to the bandwagon.