After nearly five months of anxious and desperate wait, the moment finally arrived in late January: the opportunity to leave Gaza and escape Israel’s brutal war on our besieged enclave.

Much to the relief of me and my husband, a fellow displaced Palestinian who had shared our shelter in Rafah revealed that my name had finally appeared on the evacuation list set for January 26.

I am an Egyptian national, my husband is not.

“Prepare yourself, you must be at the Rafah crossing tomorrow morning at 7,” Ibrahim Abu Shaaban said with a smile.

He knew I had waited too long to join my children, who had managed to move out and reach Egypt in December with my elder sister.

By January, the situation had become even more dangerous in Gaza as Israel pushed on its military campaign on the helpless civilians, killing and maiming Palestinians by the thousands.

The reality of my imminent departure only truly sank in when my son Khaled managed to reach me over the phone from Egypt after numerous failed attempts.

However, I was overwhelmed by conflicting emotions of joy and sorrow – though elated at the prospect of leaving, I grappled with the sorrow of realising that my husband's name was absent from the departure list.

With a heavy heart, I had to leave him behind in Rafah, determined to find a way for our family to be reunited once more.

But I was also wary of the fact that I might not be able to be in touch with him as frequently as I wished.

Since the start of Israel’s war on October 7, Israeli air strikes inflicted substantial damage on telecommunications facilities in Gaza City early in the offensive, resulting in prolonged outages.

Palestinians in Gaza have continued to experience unreliable internet and mobile telephony.

But leaving without my husband, Ahed, wasn't an easy choice; it tore at my heart and left me conflicted.

Throughout the night, I wrestled with my decision, almost opting to stay by his side. Despite my concerns for my children, I couldn't bear the thought of leaving Ahed to face the uncertainty alone in Gaza.

The city of Rafah, purportedly designated as a safe area for civilians by the Israeli army, was under the constant threat of expansion of military operations.

“Don’t think twice, I'm so happy for you and for the kids, I will be safe, don’t worry,” Ahed said to me.

We hugged, and I couldn’t hold my tears though. It was late in the night night. I packed my bag and slept a few hours before waking up at 5 am.

It was very difficult to find a cab to drive me to the Rafah Border crossing due to a shortage of fuel.

Our neighbour, who owned a car, offered to drive us there in return for 250 Israeli Shekel ($68).

As we set out, I gazed out towards the sea and the people around me. My heart was heavy as I realised that I might not be able to return to Gaza anytime soon as there were no signs of the war ending soon.

As I bid farewell to the familiar sights of the sea and the streets, my gaze lingered on the ubiquitous tents and the bustling crowds. It was a poignant moment, marking my final goodbye to the sorrowful landscape of Gaza.

Upon reaching the Rafah Crossing, I was struck by the crowds of people gathered there, a poignant reminder of the mass exodus spurred by the atrocities and violence ravaging our homeland.

"It seems that all Gazans are leaving," I told myself. For a moment, I thought it wasn't a good sign, but at the same time, it makes absolute sense to run away from an ongoing massacre.