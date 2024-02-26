Before Israeli forces bombed his home and compelled his family to set out on a long journey to find safety elsewhere, 14-year-old Muhammed Mousa was a young boy like many others in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Mousa wanted to become a computer programmer and try his luck at professional kickboxing if all his training paid off. He worked hard to improve his English skills and planned to apply for scholarships at foreign schools.

However, for the past four months, he didn’t have time to think about any of that.

Amid relentless Israeli bombings, his family—three sisters, one brother, and parents— have been on the constant move. Since October, they fled their home in Western Gaza’s Tel al-Hawa to Al-Maghazi in the centre and then to Rafah, joining 1.1 million other displaced Palestinians.

Now, all he thinks about is returning to the foregone safety of his home.

"I often think about returning to our neighbourhood after the war, but I'm worried that since our house and neighbourhood were bombed, and everything is not going to be the same," he told TRT World in an interview over the phone.

"It's also very stressful. Not just for me, but everyone in Rafah is tense, fearing a ground invasion. We've seen what they did in the north of Gaza, and it makes me nervous that the same might happen in Rafah.”

Mousa and the other hundreds of thousands of surviving children have been living in constant fear, facing the threats of death, severe injuries, torn-apart families, and the loss of loved ones, as the latest Israeli assault has proven to be devastating for children - over 12,600 young lives have been lost in just four months.

I am very tired. I hope that when everything returns to normal, I can play as I wish and return to my school even though it was destroyed. - Maha

Longing for their daily routines

The reports and images emerging from Gaza go on to show what a terrible impact the Israel war has had on children. In one video, a young girl cries mistaking the sound of a thunderstorm for the bombs dropped by Israeli jets. Some children have attempted suicide. Others have been reported talking to their pets about death. And everywhere children have taken on the role of caregivers for younger siblings.

Young exhausted children, surrounded by the wreckage of their homes and schools, bear testimony to the psychological impact of the inhumane Israeli offensive.

Seven-year-old Maha Salloha, who had started her second year of school before October 7, can’t wait to go back to life as it was before.

“I really want these bad things to end soon. I am very tired. I hope that when everything returns to normal, I can play as I wish and return to my school even though it was destroyed,” she told TRT World over phone.

Maha and her family lived in the Al-Remal neighbourhood of northern Gaza. They have been displaced five times in the last couple of months and are now staying in Rafah.

“I dream of becoming a doctor so I can treat all the patients,” she says.

But first, she dreams of returning to her home, which has all her toys and clothes, and where she can hug her mother and father every morning without fearing for her safety.

"The destruction of Palestinian children’s routines, familiar surroundings, homes, schools, and the regular order of their lives has left them without stability," says Istanbul-based clinical psychologist Elif Banu Ucar. Her insights are informed by previous experiences working with children during therapy sessions, though she hasn’t directly worked with those in Gaza.

"Stability and routines are essential for children to feel secure."