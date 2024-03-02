Work on the fourth bridge built over the Panama Canal has been completed and it will be open to the public soon, Panama’s Foreign Minister Janaina Mencomo told TRT World on Saturday.

The $1.3 billion project connects West Panama with Panama City, helping ease hours-long traffic jams. It was built by a consortium of Chinese firms in a country where historically the United States and Europe had played a major role as investors in infrastructure projects.

“It’s already done and we are going to inaugurate it very shortly,” Mencomo said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF). “This is a company that has already passed through the bid in a very normal way. I don’t see any problem.”

Panama Fourth Bridge Consortium (CPCP) is made up of China Communications Construction Company and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The project drew attention as some experts saw it as Beijing’s way to make inroads in Panama, which straddles a waterway that handles 3 percent of the global trade every year.

Panama severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan — that Beijing claims as its own territory — a year before the project was announced in 2018.

Mencomo said the project must not be seen in the context of China-US competition for influence and it will not affect the Latin American country’s ties with Washington.

“Relationship between China and Panama will not damage or jeopardise Panama’s relationship with the United States,” she said.

“Our relation with the US is historic. There is no country in Latin America that can relate so much to the US as Panama. They stayed 100 years in my country, we share history, we share geography.”

Despite the geopolitical tensions, the US and China are key trade partners. Last year, China exported $500 billion worth of goods to the US.

“Trade between the US and China has benefited the canal,” said Mencomo. “So we are a country that cherishes open trade and we can afford to have all kinds of friends.”