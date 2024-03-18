[NOTE: Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmareavailable until April 8, 2024.]

"Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare" delves deep into the perilous intersection of corporate interests, power, and environmental degradation in Brazil's agricultural sector. With more than 3500 authorized pesticides flooding its markets, Brazil has earned the dubious title of the world champion of agrotoxics. This status quo is not merely a result of lax regulations but a deliberate embrace of chemical-intensive farming, fueled by a partnership between European multinational corporations and some in the local administration.

Despite mounting scientific evidence highlighting the hazards posed by these chemicals, including increased rates of malformations and growth problems in children, Brazil has become a haven for banned pesticides rejected elsewhere. The film exposes the insidious dynamics at play, where profit-driven decisions override concerns for public health and environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, European nations, which tout stringent environmental regulations domestically, hypocritically export thousands of tons of banned pesticides to Brazil annually.