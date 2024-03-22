Arvind Kejriwal, one of India’s key opposition leaders and the chief minister of Delhi state, became the latest opposition leader to be imprisoned on corruption charges.

On Thursday, 55-year-old Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that also runs the government in north India’s Punjab state, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s financial crime probe agency controlled by the federal government.

Kejriwal has been ruling Delhi since 2014 and is one of the fiercest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrest comes less than a month before India’s 18th parliamentary general election is scheduled to start.

Though the opposition appears more organised than in the last polls in 2019, Modi remains highly popular and is widely tipped to win a third term.

Kejriwal has been charged with involvement in an alleged scam related to formulating Delhi’s liquor policy. He is the second chief minister of opposition-ruled states to be arrested in recent months.

In January, Hemant Soren, the chief minister of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand and head of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, was arrested on corruption charges. Leaders of several other opposition parties have also been arrested or had their houses raided or properties seized.

According to a tally by the Reuters news agency, the ED has summoned, questioned, or raided nearly 150 opposition politicians since Modi assumed office in 2014.

Kejriwal’s arrest comes at a time when seat-sharing adjustment between Kejriwal’s AAP and India’s main opposition party, the Congress, is expected to throw Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a formidable challenge in states like Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat.

AAP is part of India’s opposition block formed last year, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, popularly called the INDIA bloc.

Following his arrest, opposition parties took potshots at the Modi government, accusing it of using investigating agencies controlled by the federal government to silence opposition and critics.

“I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people,” Mamata Banerjee, another key opposition leader and chief minister of the West Bengal state, wrote on a social media post while expressing her “unwavering support and solidarity” with Kejriwal and his family.

Several leaders of Banerjee’s party, including her parliamentarian nephew, Abhishek, are under investigation by federal agencies. Two ministers of Banerjee’s government are currently in jail.

'Politics of Revenge'

Congress general secretary and former federal minister Jairam Ramesh said that the country was in a state of “one-person dictatorship” and described the ED’s action as “politics of revenge”.

The arrest came close on the heels of the Congress alleging that the Income Tax (IT) department, another federal agency, has frozen all its bank accounts on charges of discrepancies in their tax papers.