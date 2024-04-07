Sunday, April 7, 2024

2100 GMT — Israeli media have reported a cautious sense of optimism surrounding the diplomatic efforts underway in Cairo, where Israeli delegates are engaging in discussions alongside negotiators from Qatar, Egypt and the US, working towards a potential truce and hostage release deal.

Channel 12 news media has quoted a source close to the talks as saying, “This time is different, we are the closest we’ve been in months to a deal,” according toTimes of Israel.

The report attributes the apparent progress on US pressure on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave and on Qatar to convince Hamas to accept a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Haaretz news reported that the US will present a new draft proposal to the parties tonight.

CIA Director Bill Burns is attending the talks, along with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel.

Among the Israeli officials expected to attend are Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

More updates 👇

2110 GMT — Israel, Hamas showing more flexibility in hostage talks: Israeli media

Both Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have become more flexible regarding a potential hostage swap deal, an Israeli source has said.

The individual spoke to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, which did not name him but described him as an “informed source.”

The source said there is significant pressure from the US on the conflicting parties to reach an agreement.

He said the flexibility from both parties emerged after a meeting held by Hamas leaders with mediators and a meeting of the heads of the Israeli negotiating delegation with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani earlier Sunday.

The Israeli source emphasised that there is significant pressure from the US in an attempt to reach a formula acceptable to both sides.

2100 GMT — Palestinian Prisoner Walid Daqqa dies after 38 years in Israeli jails

The Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, 62, died on Sunday, after 38 years in Israeli jails, due to cancer, Palestinian rights groups reported.

"The leader and prisoner Walid Daqqa, suffering from cancer, was martyred at Assaf Harofeh Hospital (near Tel Aviv)," the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

Deqqa's death was attributed to "the deliberate medical negligence policy pursued by the occupation prisons administration against sick prisoners."

1950 GMT — Italy's foreign minister calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for a ceasefire in Gaza in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart in Rome.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and obtain the liberation of the hostages, from which we cannot prescind, to then achieve a sustainable and prolonged ceasefire," Tajani said, according to a statement from his office.

"I reiterated that Italy has always thought, without any ambiguity, that Israel's right to defend itself after the barbaric attack of October 7 could not and should not overcome the precise obligations coming from the rigorous respect of international humanitarian law," he added.

"The number of civilians killed in Gaza is in no way justifiable."

1900 GMT — Khan Younis troop exit to prepare for Rafah offensive: Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that troop withdrawal from Khan Younis city is part of preparations to launch a ground attack on Rafah city in the southern tip of Gaza.

“The forces came out [of Gaza] and are preparing for their future missions, we saw examples of such missions in action at Shifa [Hospital], and also for their future mission in the Rafah area,” Gallant said in statements cited by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

“We will reach a situation where Hamas does not control the Gaza Strip and where it does not function as a military framework that poses a risk to the citizens of the State of Israel,” he added.

1755 GMT — Israel says readiness advances for 'war' on Lebanon border

The Israeli army has said it had reached "another phase" of preparation for war on its northern border with Lebanon, where it has spent months exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

On Sunday the Israeli army said "another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war" on the Lebanon front has been completed.

In a statement on its website, the military said commanders "are prepared to summon and equip all the required soldiers in just a few hours... to the front line for defensive and offensive missions."

The statement came after the military said its fighter jets struck a compound of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces "in the area of Khiam", several kilometres (miles) north of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as well as a command centre near Toura, northeast of the coastal city of Tyre.

1619 GMT — Israel makes 'big mistakes' in Gaza, says UK deputy premier

Britain's deputy prime minister has said Israel has made "big mistakes," in Gaza where more than 33,000 people have been killed since Oct. 7.

On the six-month anniversary of Israel's brutal war on Gaza, Oliver Dowden said the UK was not giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "carte blanche" over its actions and was having "robust conversations" with them, especially after the killing of three UK aid workers.

In an interview with Sky News, Dowden said it is important to understand "the trauma it (Israel) is still suffering" since a cross-border operation by Hamas.

1530 GMT — US military destroys missile in Houthi-controlled Yemen, CENTCOM says

US forces have destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in a Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen on April 6, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

US forces also shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea, its statement said, adding that a coalition vessel also detected, engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship missile.

No injuries or damage were reported.

1507 GMT — Israeli military says it has completed 'another phase of the northern command's readiness for war'

The Israeli military has said that it has completed another stage in preparing for possible war on its northern front with Lebanon and Syria.

"Over the past few days, another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war was completed, centring on operational emergency storages for a broad mobilisation of IDF troops when required," the military said in a statement titled: "Readiness for the Transition from Defense to Offense."

1442 GMT — Israel to send negotiating team to Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt

Israel’s War Cabinet has decided to send a negotiating team to Egypt to participate in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The negotiating team will be led by Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The War Cabinet also expanded the mandate of the negotiating team during the Cairo ceasefire talks, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, citing Israeli officials.

According to the broadcaster, the team will hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, CIA Director William Burns and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in an attempt to make a breakthrough during the talks.

1440 GMT — Houthis say they fired missiles at Israeli, British ships

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have said they targeted a "British ship" and two "Israeli" vessels after a British maritime security firm reported three separate attacks off Yemen's coast in less than 24 hours.

In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels carried out five military operations during the previous 72 hours.

They include a missile strike against a "British ship (Hope Island) in the Red Sea".

Missiles also targeted what Saree described as two Israeli ships, MSC GRACE F and MSC GINA.

1432 GMT — WCK founder condemns Israeli 'war against humanity' in Gaza

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres has called for an independent probe into the Israeli strike that killed seven of his staff in Gaza, and warned that the conflict had become a "war against humanity itself."

"This investigation and many others should be done right, should be done in an independent way," Andres said in an emotional interview with ABC's "This Week."

"This doesn't seem like a war against terror. This doesn't seem any more like a war about defending Israel," he said. "It really, at this point, seems like a war against humanity itself."

1352 GMT — Israeli withdrawal from southern Gaza likely just troop 'rest and refit': W. House

Israel's partial withdrawal from southern Gaza is likely so its troops can "rest and refit," rather than a move towards a new operation, the White House has said.

"They've been on the ground for four months, the word we're getting is they're tired, they need to be refit," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "This Week," though he stressed that it was "hard to know exactly what this tells us right now."

1347 GMT — Egypt, US discuss efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held talks in Cairo with CIA Director William Burns to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The talks dwelt on developments on the ground in Gaza and the necessity to intensify efforts to stop military escalation there, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi underlined the need to allow sufficient aid into Gaza, where humanitarian conditions amount to a famine, the statement said.

He also called for working to reach a settlement to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and warned against an expansion of the Gaza conflict in a way that harms regional security and stability.

1202 GMT — Israel 'one step from victory' in Gaza, no truce: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel was just one step from victory in the Gaza war and vowed there would be no ceasefire until Hamas releases all hostages.