The US House of Representatives has passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies overseas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a plan to hold votes on Saturday on four separate foreign aid bills and later combine them into a package, a move that has angered some far-right House Republicans.

Besides aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, the fourth bill includes other national security priorities, including a possible TikTok ban, a provision to help pay for aid by using seized Russian assets, and sanctions and other measures to confront Russia, China and Iran.

First, the House voted in favour of a bill to effectively ban TikTok in the US – if it is not bought by a US company – with a vote of 360-58.

Secondly, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to provide aid to Taiwan and Indo-Pacific allies, with a vote of 385-34.

On a vote of 311-112, the House passed the $60.8 billion aid bill to aid Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russia’s war that began in February 2022.

With the passage of that bill, the Democrats cheered and waved Ukrainian flags and chanted "Ukraine."

The delay in passing the Ukraine aid has led to fears that the US would let Russia win the war, as Ukraine lacked the means and firepower to fight off Russia’s superior numbers and weapons.