WORLD
4 MIN READ
US House passes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan along with TikTok ban
The Senate is expected to pass the measures next week, amounting to a $95 billion aid package in total aimed at addressing pressing needs.
US House passes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan along with TikTok ban
Supporters of Ukraine celebrate after House of Representatives passed bills, including aid to Ukraine and Israel. / Photo: AA
April 21, 2024

The US House of Representatives has passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies overseas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a plan to hold votes on Saturday on four separate foreign aid bills and later combine them into a package, a move that has angered some far-right House Republicans.

Besides aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, the fourth bill includes other national security priorities, including a possible TikTok ban, a provision to help pay for aid by using seized Russian assets, and sanctions and other measures to confront Russia, China and Iran.

First, the House voted in favour of a bill to effectively ban TikTok in the US – if it is not bought by a US company – with a vote of 360-58.

Secondly, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill to provide aid to Taiwan and Indo-Pacific allies, with a vote of 385-34.

On a vote of 311-112, the House passed the $60.8 billion aid bill to aid Ukraine as it continues to fight off Russia’s war that began in February 2022.

With the passage of that bill, the Democrats cheered and waved Ukrainian flags and chanted "Ukraine."

The delay in passing the Ukraine aid has led to fears that the US would let Russia win the war, as Ukraine lacked the means and firepower to fight off Russia’s superior numbers and weapons.

RelatedUS House set to vote on aid packages for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan
Recommended

Netanyahu praises aid bill

Finally, the House passed $26 billion in aid for Israel with a vote of 366-58, wrapping up its work on the four-bill foreign aid package.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "much-appreciated aid bill" showed strong support for Israel and "defends Western civilisation."

More than $9 billion will be earmarked to address "the dire need for humanitarian assistance for Gaza as well as other vulnerable populations around the world," the legislation says.

The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week, after which President Joe Biden has pledged to sign it into law.

Following the passage of the bills, Biden thanked Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in the House who voted to put national security first.

“I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” he said in a statement.

At least three far-right Republicans have threatened to unseat Johnson over his bringing the bills to the floor for a vote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington