It was supposed to be a red-carpet affair, both literally and figuratively.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk was expected to announce an investment of “$2 billion to $3 billion” to build a factory in India during his April 21-22 visit to New Delhi.

There were also indications that Musk’s satellite communication business was going to receive a licence to operate in the tightly regulated Indian space sector.

But all the hullabaloo came to naught when the eccentric billionaire postponed his visit a day before his scheduled arrival citing “heavy Tesla obligations”.

The postponement has taken some shine off the re-election bid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently claimed that Musk was a “supporter of Modi”. India is in the middle of a weeks-long election process.

A multi-billion-dollar investment in a manufacturing facility by one of the world’s richest businessmen would have bolstered the electoral prospects of Modi, who’s running for a third term as prime minister of the world’s fifth biggest country by GDP size.

A new global factory

New Delhi has been trying to cash in on the trade war between the United States and China by rebranding India as a global manufacturing hub. Major US firms like Apple and Amazon have recently set up assembly and cloud infrastructure facilities in the $3.4 trillion economy.

China has remained for decades a production outpost for US-based high-end technology firms. But growing tensions between the two largest economies of the world have led the United States to prop up India as an alternative investment destination for large US firms.

Yet India has a long way to go before it can snatch the mantle of the world’s factory from China.

“There’s been a significant shift of manufacturing production to Asia in the last 30 years, but India has not been a significant participant in that process,” says Dr Surajit Mazumdar, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

“If you look at the size of the industrial sector relative to its population and GDP, India is one of the least industrialised countries in the world.”

In fact, India has been one of the economies that are experiencing premature deindustrialisation, he tells TRT World.

In his election campaign, Modi has vowed to bring the kind of foreign direct investment (FDI) that “engages (Indian) citizens in the manufacturing process” to ensure there’s a job for each one of the 12 million young people who enter the labour force every year.

Even though India has nearly doubled its exports in the last decade to $777 billion, most of the dollar-based proceeds are generated from less labour-intensive businesses in the non-manufacturing sector.

“The prospects of India emerging as a major manufacturing hub that attracts significant investment from the rest of the world don't appear to be very bright. It hasn’t happened so far,” Mazumdar says, noting that the services sector generates more than 60 percent of Indian exports every year.

Old economy, obsolete laws

Modi has made efforts to change an archaic regulatory regime where a non-resident investor often had to navigate through multiple layers of approvals from ministries and government departments under a “government route” mechanism.

For example, the Indian government has relaxed as many as 87 FDI requirements across 21 industries in the last three years and opened “traditionally conservative areas” to foreign investment.