The last few months have been a turbulent time for campuses across the United States as students, staff, faculty, and administrators grapple with the consequences of our nation-wide and institutional connections with war-profiteering groups.

The Israeli assault on Gaza, and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe, has shaped the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Michigan (U-M) as well.

Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) and the campus Students for Justice Palestine (SJP) chapter organised and led the creation of the multi-faith, multi-ethnic, Tahrir Coalition, spanning 100+ student organisations across the ideological spectrum united in their pursuit for justice for Palestinians and divestment of university funds linked to corporations involved in human rights abuses.

Campus marches, protests, walk-outs, sit-ins, emails, highly contested student government ballot initiatives and elections, and a series of statements have characterised the day-to-day landscape for the past several months by various groups and actors at U-M.

Yet there has been a profound evolution in the way the genocidal onslaught in Gaza, and the wider implications of the decades-long occupation and apartheid instituted by the settler-colonial regime, is being understood.

The first candle-light vigils organised by SAFE in October were conducted in the dark of the night with a backdrop of the downpour of rain and a solemn mood, as the names of the children slaughtered in Gaza were recited.

Masks were donned across nearly every face, as people sought to conceal their identities for fear that any display of sympathy with the loss of innocent life would make one a target of slandering, smearing, and doxing campaigns launched and funded by apartheid and genocide apologists.

November saw a virulent hate-campaign launched against two student leaders, falsely accusing them of misconduct in campus-wide ballot initiatives that were subsequently canceled by the U-M administration under immense pressure - a broad overstep on traditional autonomy of student government initiatives.

Numerous speakers have been invited to campus to rationalise and clarify Israel’s genocidal aims through a deliberate strategy of misinformation and obscurification of the reality of racial-supremacy implemented in the apartheid regime.

Some found facilitation for their events or initiatives through the backing of university administrators, who were consistently thanked for their support and unwavering commitment in groups, forums, and public settings.

A constant barrage of emails by university administrators were sent to appease the growing demands of pro-apartheid entities in their attempts to silence and intimidate those daring to speak on behalf of the victims of genocide.

Scarce acknowledgement of Gaza or Palestinians was made, or the impact this crisis has had on Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim community members, with mentions being largely reserved to random video-messages with little traction.

In fact, dozens of students were arrested for their sit-ins at an administrative building in which they requested a meeting with the university leadership.

More statements, more emails, more resolutions, more pro-genocide campus speakers, explicit and overt anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian racism, harassment, assault by university affiliates, and a litany of protests marked the next few months.

This all came to a head in the end of March, where an Honors Convocation was disrupted by students calling for divestment.