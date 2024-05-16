Türkiye's role will be invaluable in the process of achieving peace and afterwards in Ukraine, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has said.

Stressing the unity of Kiev and Ankara in the "common future," Ruslan Stefanchuk on Wednesday said, "when a fair peace is achieved, when peace comes to Ukraine and when reconstruction begins, Türkiye will have the place that it desires."

Referring to the Ukraine Peace Summit scheduled to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, Stefanchuk highlighted one of their purposes for coming to Türkiye: to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the summit.

Emphasising the necessity for peace to be fair and permanent, he said, "there is an aggressor and a victim in every war, and the victims have the right to decide what sort of peace there will be."

Saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" would be evaluated at the peace summit, Stefanchuk said that "with this common view, we will confront Russia."

Related Live blog: Zelenskyy seeks acceleration of weapon deliveries for Ukraine

Good ties between Kiev, Ankara

Praising the good relations between Ankara and Kiev, Stefanchuk described Türkiye as "both our historical friend and the historical leader of the region."

Stressing that his visit to Türkiye is "very important," he pointed out the importance of the visit in terms of the development of "cooperation between both peoples and states."

Stefanchuk said that the high-level diplomatic relations between the two countries were founded on the "sincere dialogue" between the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents.