Half of Gaza's buildings, including hospitals and homes, and hundreds of sites of cultural and religious significance, have been damaged or destroyed since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023.

This, said South African Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela, adds to evidence of Israel’s acts of genocide against Palestine.

Speaking at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in South Africa’s legal case against Israel on May 16, Madonsela said the severity of the war in Gaza had almost "knocked Gaza off the map".

Satellite imagery analysis reveals that around 50 percent of the total structures in Gaza and approximately 62 percent of all homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The systematic destruction of Gazan libraries, archives, mosques, churches, and other cultural institutions or artefacts “must be seen as an effort to eradicate any basis for Palestinian statehood and nationhood,” Dr Marko Attila Hoare, an Associate Professor of History who currently leads Bosnian Genocide research project at Sarajevo School of Science and Technology, tells TRT World.

The catastrophic damage has left more than a million Palestinians without homes and nearly 2.3 million residents displaced, facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medical services.

But the ongoing war has also threatened another sense of belonging for Palestinians in Gaza.

Erasing Gaza’s history

Targeted shelling and airstrikes on sites of religious and cultural significance has disfigured Gaza, undermining the ancient connection Palestinians have with their land, history, and identity, experts say.

Among the destroyed sites are the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza, believed to stand on the site of an ancient Philistine temple, and the fifth-century Byzantine church of Jabalia, dating back to 444 CE. This church, one of the most important in the Levant, had recently undergone a three-year restoration of its mosaic floors before being reduced to rubble.

This obliteration of Gaza’s built environment and cultural heritage of Palestinians is what the legal team cited as evidence in South Africa’s case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that Israel is committing acts of genocide and other war crimes.

The lawsuit, first heard in January, stated that “Israel has damaged and destroyed numerous centres of Palestinian learning and culture,” including museums, libraries, archives, universities, and religious and archaeological sites.

The international outcry over Israel’s devastating onslaught, which has levelled Gaza’s ancient multi-civilisational heritage and collective history, has invoked several derivations of the word "genocide."

Killing all hope of survival

The deliberate targeting of landmarks of cultural and historical significance is nothing new and has been used as a method of warfare in past conflicts.

The widespread destruction of urban environments and civilian infrastructure, is considered an extension of genocide, a term referred to as "urbicide”.

“Raphael Lemkin, who originally coined the term 'genocide' in 1944, strongly believed that the concept should encompass the destruction of the cultural (historical, religious, etc.) heritage of the victim group,” Dr Hoare explained.

Literally translated as “massacring a city” from Latin – urbs, meaning “city”, and occido, meaning “to massacre” –, the concept of urbicide, although first coined in the 1960s, gained prominence during the Bosnian War in the early 1990s, particularly in reference to the siege of Sarajevo.

During the four-year siege of Sarajevo, which resulted in the killings of over 11,000 people, predominantly Bosniak Muslims, including 1,600 children, Bosnian-Serb forces led by General Ratko Mladić deliberately targeted civilian areas and key institutions with shelling and sniping.

This onslaught destroyed almost all of the city's cultural, religious, and residential buildings, as well as its infrastructure.