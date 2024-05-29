Since the launch of Israel’s onslaught in Gaza, which has already killed tens of thousands, mostly women and children, the authorities in Germany and in particular Berlin, have been oppressing pro-Palestine demonstrations using strong-arm tactics.

These include forcibly taking off the hijab of Muslim women demonstrators, raids on demonstrators’ homes and tailing the leaders of the demonstrations in plain clothes, the activists claim.

All these are part of the expansive legal rights given by the German State to the police, and are a reminder that all-pervasive anti-Muslim discrimination and racism in Germany dates back years, says Yasemin Acar, an activist of Turkish origin.

She shares how male officers raided her home at 6 am, stepped all over her carpet with their muddied shoes, and barged into her bedroom with scant regard for the resident — a woman and a Muslim.

“It was brutal. I woke up to men in my room crashing through my door, guns in hand,” she describes the moment.

“They know they are raiding the home of a woman. They could easily have sent female officers along if they wanted,” she tells TRT World.

Despite living next to Turkish migrants for over 60 years, they show complete disregard for our cultural sensibilities, she says, adding that behind their insensitivities and brutality is systemic racism.

‘Getting away with brutality’

“If the police brutality and racial profiling of Muslim, black and brown people hadn’t been there before, they wouldn't have been able to get away with what they're doing now,” Acar says.

She recalls how two years ago, her brother was stopped by German cops just because he was driving a brand new sports car. Apparently, they even went on to explain why they had stopped him, saying, “When we saw a young Turk in a fast car like this, we wondered what you do for a living,” further declaring him a "danger to public safety and order" without any explanation.

When her brother refused to let the cops search his car and asked for an official search warrant, they pepper sprayed him inside the car and pulled him out. They proceeded to blow up the events further, by calling in five big trucks to close down the whole street, just for her brother.

With the pro-Palestine demonstrations, Acar says the racism is becoming even more transparent and brazen, narrating as example the experience of a person whose house was raided by the police solely because of her links with the protests.

Undercover cops following pro-Palestine demonstrators

When eight police officers arrived at Acar’s home at 6 am on March 22, they first said that they had a search warrant. She immediately asked to see the warrant by a court, and was taken aback when they actually produced one.

“It's not something that you would need to search someone's home. It's all connected to the protests and everything. They didn't like the way I'm protesting,” she says.