Nearly 25,000 people have suffered suspected heatstroke and 56 died after several heatwaves across India between March and May, local media has reported, citing government data.

May has been a particularly bad month for the region, with temperatures in the capital Delhi and the nearby state of Rajasthan touching 50°C.

In contrast, parts of eastern India have been reeling from cyclone Remal. Heavy rain in the northeastern state of Assam has killed 14 people since Tuesday.

Cities in the southern states of Karnataka and Kerala have also been inundated by heavy rains.

India's tech hub of Bengaluru, in Karnataka, on Sunday received 111.1 millimetres of rainfall - the highest the city has seen in June since 1891.

Local media footage showed vehicles and pedestrians wading through flooded streets in Bengaluru, with fallen trees blocking roads and massive traffic jams clogging major intersections.

In the island nation of Sri Lanka, at least 15 people have been killed by flooding and landslides after heavy monsoon rain lashed the region, the country's Disaster Management Centre said on Sunday.