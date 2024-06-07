As tens of millions of people vote in the European Parliament (EP) elections, experts say the far-right political groups can gain a significant number of seats considering the success of these parties in their home countries.

A resurgent far-right would not only affect European politics but have an impact on international affairs as some of their candidates have expressed support for Israel in the ongoing deadly war in Gaza.

Even though some leftist European Union lawmakers have taken a stand in favour of the Palestinians, they don’t have the required strength to impact the EU policies, which have established deep-seated relations with Tel Aviv, experts say.

For instance, the European economic powerhouses Germany and France continue to lend support to the Jewish state with deals such as the Trade Association Agreement with Israel.

“The EU does not want to be too involved in what is happening in Gaza, certainly not before the elections, as they are afraid to position themselves one way or another,” Constantin Stefanou, a professor at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in London, tells TRT World.

Here is how the allocation of seats in EP matters for Palestine.

The Israeli influence

The European Parliament is currently led by a coalition of the centre-right European People’s Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.

Now, the far-right group, Identity and Democracy is expected to make significant inroads in the parliament.

“If European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and Identity and Democracy (ID) were to overcome their differences and agree on a common platform, that would make the new group potentially the 2nd largest in the EP, giving it power, influence and authority,” Dimitris Tsarouhas, research director at Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence, tells TRT World.

Soon after the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, the ID group declared its support for Israel.

Some centrist, leftist, and socialist parties generally support the rights of Palestinians but they are unlikely to dominate the parliament, says Sofia Vasilopoulou, Professor of European Politics at King’s College London.

A battle of narratives

Like the divergent views of various political groups in the European Parliament, important European leaders have expressed different opinions on the Israel-Palestine war.