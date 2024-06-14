Some 20 Turkish firms and around 400 Turkish participants have made a splash this week at the London Tech Week 2024 event, Europe's largest event of its kind.

The firms came together at the Türkiye Pavilion, under the leadership of Yildiz Technopark of Istanbul’s Yildiz Technical University (YTU), in collaboration with Academia Park London-Base Hub.

Orhan Tanisman, the general manager of YTU Yildiz Teknopark, said that this year featured the debut of the Türkiye Pavilion, and that this year’s event, which wraps up on Friday, has been the largest ever, both physically and in terms of the number of people participating.

Tanisman said the technopark’s aim is to bring Turkish digital talents to the world, providing consultancy to companies to help them be more effective in the global market.

Biggest country booth