In the European Parliament (EP) elections held on Sunday, the Friendship, Equality and Peace (FEP) Party, established by the ethnic Turks in Greece, has secured a majority in two out of three districts of Western Thrace.

With 36 percent of votes in Rodop and 27 percent in Xanthi, the FEP has once again established its preeminence in these areas.

In both the 2014 and 2019 EP elections,the party won the majority in two out of three prefectures of Western Thrace. For the first time this year, it also received votes in all electoral districts of Greece.

“We are slowly moving beyond Western Thrace and progressing steadily towards being able to engage in politics nationwide,” Cigdem Asafoglu, the leader of the FEP Party, tells TRT World.

Despite far-right threats to shut down the party, and speeches implying that the FEP poses a danger to Greece’s national security, the party is making the voices of ethnic minorities in Greece heard via elections.

However, their success was not enough to send them to the EP, as they failed to cross the 3 percent national electoral threshold.

Origin of the 3 percent threshold

“The 3 percent threshold is antidemocratic, and was made solely to be imposed on the FEP Party,” Asafoglu says.

It was legislated and implemented by the government of the time in Greece after Sadik Ahmet, a doctor of Turkish origin in Western Thrace, was elected as an independent MP in the 1989 general elections, with a high number of votes.

Meant both for political parties and independent candidates, the 3 percent threshold initially aimed to hinder Ahmet’s re-election.

Known for his struggle for the rights of the ethnic Turks in Western Thrace, Sadik Ahmet is the founder of FEP Party which was established in September 1991.

With the threshold in place, he failed to enter the Parliament in the 1993 elections. But it clawed its way back in reckoning over time, and continues to carry on with the slogan: “we are here as ethnic Turks”.

The far-right threat

The June 9 EP elections marked the rise of far-right parties across Europe, including the Greek Solution that recorded a 4.18 percent increase in vote share, with 9.72 percent of the votes overall.

The ruling New Democracy party remains the leader, although its vote share has decreased to 27.7 percent, compared to the 41 percent it had garnered in the July 2023 legislative elections.

This means falling behind its 2019 EP vote share record of 33 percent, which was set under the leadership of then PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The main opposition Syriza party followed the Greek PM’s party with a 14.9 percent vote share, as the socialist Pasok party came third with 13.03 percent. But the conservative Greek Solution has now become the fourth largest party.

Referring to past incidents, Asafoglu talks about how the far-right damages the cause of ethnic minorities in Greece.

It began with Sadik Ahmet’s car being stolen in 2015 by extreme right-wing individuals. The car was later involved in an accident, in which Ahmet lost his life.

Then in 2016, the far-right Golden Dawn Party attacked an event organised by the FEP Party. SInce then, it has downed shutters to its headquarters, after it lost all its parliamentary seats in 2019.