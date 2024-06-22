A Palestinian child has succumbed to his injuries inflicted by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said "the child, Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya, 12, succumbed to critical injuries he sustained about a week ago in Ramallah."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on June 14 that an ambulance crew had transported to the hospital "a 12-year-old child injured by live bullets in the abdomen during the occupation army's storming of Al Amari camp in Ramallah," describing his condition as "critical."

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli force stormed the city of Al Bireh and raided the Al Amari camp, and the Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood south of the city, resulting in seven people being wounded by gunfire, the Health Ministry had said.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October.