WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian child dies from Israeli gunfire injuries near Ramallah
Eyewitnesses say an Israeli force raided the Al Amari camp, resulting in several people being wounded by gunfire including 12-year-old Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya.
Palestinian child dies from Israeli gunfire injuries near Ramallah
The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years. / Photo: AA Archive
June 22, 2024

A Palestinian child has succumbed to his injuries inflicted by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said "the child, Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya, 12, succumbed to critical injuries he sustained about a week ago in Ramallah."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on June 14 that an ambulance crew had transported to the hospital "a 12-year-old child injured by live bullets in the abdomen during the occupation army's storming of Al Amari camp in Ramallah," describing his condition as "critical."

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli force stormed the city of Al Bireh and raided the Al Amari camp, and the Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood south of the city, resulting in seven people being wounded by gunfire, the Health Ministry had said.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October.

Recommended

Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal settlers.

Since last October 7, at least 552 Palestinians have been killed, including 132 children, and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedArmenia officially recognises state of Palestine: Foreign Ministry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust